Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here - page 18
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do you have any idea about the system i mentioned on that post i will be glad to hear?
it seems my questions are tough and no one can help.
i don't have an idea about a hedging system but i have a system that includes hedging and its not to "win" open trades but to minimize the losses and i don't "double the size on the hedge trade" its a simple same-size hedge on the opposite direction to let the price go where it should then chose to close one of the trades and let the other win, or close both with a minimum loss
i use this when the market turns the other way when my analysis is not right, just like the banks when they are not always 100% right ..
good to mention when banks start to lose they can go as far as asking the big companies to stop trading .. this is when the markets go radically against them, it can happen rarely but there is no use of hedging at this point .. so no matter what system you will find it will fail some times
I hope this gives a hint to the right path
i don't have an idea about a hedging system but i have a system that includes hedging and its not to "win" open trades but to minimize the losses and i don't "double the size on the hedge trade" its a simple same-size hedge on the opposite direction to let the price go where it should then chose to close one of the trades and let the other win, or close both with a minimum loss
i use this when the market turns the other way when my analysis is not right, just like the banks when they are not always 100% right ..
good to mention when banks start to lose they can go as far as asking the big companies to stop trading .. this is when the markets go radically against them, it can happen rarely but there is no use of hedging at this point .. so no matter what system you will find it will fail some times
I hope this gives a hint to the right path
thank you for sharing
With all due respect to some of those who replied, there’s much more to hedging than most believe.
what do you think about my questions? in mentioned post
thank you for sharing
With all due respect to some of those who replied, there’s much more to hedging than most believe.
In order to educate you and others, here is a breakdown of the so called "Sure-Fire Forex Hedging Strategy" (using up to 5 levels), presented in the video (and attached PDF), as well as the non-hedged netting equivalent (Stop & Reverse - look at the S/L placement). Remember to also have a look at the mathematical equations I presented in my post #91.
As you can see, the non-hedged netting equivalents offer better profits at the same volume, or equal profits at reduced volume that also reduces margin requirements and lower spread costs for the lower volumes.
Obviously, this Stop & Reverse equivalent is still not a true alternative for a properly devised strategy, because even with the non-hedging equivalent, this naive strategy still suffers from many other factors and problems.
However, my main goal here is to show that "hedging" is not a solution because there is always a better solution available with the "netting" equivalent.
Yes ! it's famous people's quotes time !
Pythagoras is the KING of hedging.
Just not the hedging type / BS that @Seyedmajid Masharian is spreading here.
In order to educate you and others, here is a breakdown of the so called "Sure-Fire Forex Hedging Strategy" (using up to 5 levels), presented in the video (and attached PDF), as well as the non-hedged netting equivalent (Stop & Reverse - look at the S/L placement). Remember to also have a look at the mathematical equations I presented in my post #91.
As you can see, the non-hedged netting equivalents offer better profits or the same volume at reduced volume that also reduces margin requirements and lower spread costs for the lower volumes.
Obviously, this is still not a true alternative for a properly devised strategy, because even with the non-hedging equivalent, this naive strategy still suffers from many other factors and problems.
However, my main goal here is to show that "hedging" is not a solution because there is always a better solution available with the "netting" equivalent.
In order to educate you and others, here is a breakdown of the so called "Sure-Fire Forex Hedging Strategy" (using up to 5 levels), presented in the video (and attached PDF), as well as the non-hedged netting equivalent (Stop & Reverse - look at the S/L placement). Remember to also have a look at the mathematical equations I presented in my post #91.
As you can see, the non-hedged netting equivalents offer better profits at the same volume, or equal profits at reduced volume that also reduces margin requirements and lower spread costs for the lower volumes.
Obviously, this is still not a true alternative for a properly devised strategy, because even with the non-hedging equivalent, this naive strategy still suffers from many other factors and problems.
However, my main goal here is to show that "hedging" is not a solution because there is always a better solution available with the "netting" equivalent.