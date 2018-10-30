EA by triple indicator
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Please go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
- www.mql5.com
You are in the wrong section.
Please go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
ok, sorry i am newbie here
i need coder can make my strategy, for free , sorry before
You just said the magic words !
jutawanclub:
for free ,
So the fact that you are a newbie means that you will have coders here at your disposal, who will code your strategy FOR FREE .
Please explain.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!), or I will code & automate your strategy for free - Options Trading Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum.
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
You just said the magic words !
So the fact that you are a newbie means that you will have coders here at your disposal, who will code your strategy FOR FREE .
Please explain.
yes, my strategy is for all free too, we hope to try not just for self, try to think success together,
hopefully be a good deed in heaven later from my strategy including the coder as the maker, so that can be utilized all the users
EA attact from TimeFrame M1, broker 5 digit with filter
- envelope, periode 7, shift 1 , Methode Smoothed, Price Close, Deviation 0,07
- RSI periode 7, Median price, level 80 & 20
- MA 7, price close,
The rule Open trade :
- ea will sell, when all filter indicator cross, Envelope Upper, touch MA and touch too filter RSI level 80 overbought
- ea will buy, when all filter indicator cross, Envelope Lower, touch MA and touch too filter RSI level 20 oversold
- Filter Time GMT Session from 00:00 max 23:00
Money Management lot trade have option :
- By fix lot
- By risk % margin / equity
- By Persentase Equity
Option Close TP/SL :
- By point/pips
- By target % Equity
- Trailing Stop to lock profit by pips/point
yes, my strategy is for all free too
...
How many days did you trade your strategy?
I am asking because of the following:
- good looking indicators on the chart with the rules about how to trade - is not a strategy; it is just a raw idea only;
- no one coder wants to code losing strategy (everybody wants to code profitable strategy).
---------
According to my experience (I know it because I am not a coder) -
Coders are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
How many days did you trade your strategy?
I am asking because of the following:
- good looking indicators on the chart with the rules about how to trade - is not a strategy; it is just a raw idea only;
- no one coder wants to code losing strategy (everybody wants to code profitable strategy).
---------
According to my experience (I know it because I am not a coder) -
Coders are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
perhaps my post first about word "coder" wrong because i am new here.
hope can some member forum here can make ea from3 indicator default from mt4 indicator MA, Envelope, RSI, i have done use trading manual with 3 combine indicator, morethan 1 years, slowly but make sure waiting break from cross MA, Envelope, RSI
scalping trading from TimeFrame M1, attact 3 indicator (MA, Envelope, RSI), parameter settup :
- envelope, periode 7, shift 1 , Methode Smoothed, Price Close, Deviation 0,07
- RSI periode 7, Median price, level 80 & 20
- MA 7, price close,
The rule Open trade :
- ea will sell, when all filter indicator cross, Envelope Upper, touch MA and touch too filter RSI level 80 overbought
- ea will buy, when all filter indicator cross, Envelope Lower, touch MA and touch too filter RSI level 20 oversold
- Filter Time GMT Session from 00:00 max 23:00 , i always trade by slow market not high news because market high news will much volatily candle and make rsi false too
Money Management lot trade have option, example from margin first deposit $100 :
- By fix lot, use lot 0,01
- By risk % , it mean margin : equity, example use 1% risk = $100 : 1% , soo lot risk is 1
- By Persentase Equity, example gain equity $200 lot 0,02, equity $300 lot 0,03, equity $1000 lot 0,1
Option Close TP/SL :
- By point/pips, example i always TP short term 5pips/50point 5digit
- By target % Equity, example target profit 1%, if gets profit morethan 1% from equity, ea will be close position
- Trailing Stop to lock profit by pips/point, its mean we settup trailing stop from Open position first as locking profit, example we get profit 10pips, soo parameter ea will be lock (trailing stop) 5 point to lock profit
sorry if i am not perfect to explain
- www.mql5.com
Hi jutawanclub,
I am not a coder (same with you).
And I know when and why the coders are coding for free.
- Do you know that I am having a lot of threads on this forum? And some threads are/were very popular ones - I attached indicators to the chart, traded this set-up for from few hours to few weeks to define the rules for the system (to prove to the community that my system may be profitable) I traded live - same as live show on TV :) yes, there are few threads on this forum ...... and coders created some EAs and/or indicators placed them directly on my threads ...
- If I do not have time to do it so I go to Freelance and pay (yes, I did it, and it is very normal way to get the coder to code for you).
So, nothing wrong with my proposal concerning Freelance (because I am not newbie non-coder person).
:)
Hi jutawanclub,
I am not a coder (same with you).
And I know when and why the coders are coding for free.
- Do you know that I am having a lot of threads on this forum? And some threads are/were very popular ones - I attached indicators to the chart, traded this set-up for from few hours to few weeks to define the rules for the system (to prove to the community that my system may be profitable) I traded live - same as live show on TV :) yes, there are few threads on this forum ...... and coders created some EAs and/or indicators placed them directly on my threads ...
- If I do not have time to do it so I go to Freelance and pay (yes, I did it, and it is very normal way to get the coder to code for you).
So, nothing wrong with my proposal concerning Freelance (because I am not newbie non-coder person).
:)
thanks a lot for thelp me sir :) :) , from your word before "If I do not have time to do it so I go to Freelance and pay.." yes, i very new comer here, and just see from "menu page forum" soo i am make thread post here, and when you give me a link Freelance , still have muct time for me and need time again for deposit :( i am soo sorry
really thanks for help me , i just want to have thats ea like my rule before, and hope can use all trader use this
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Dear all coder,
i am trader manual, really want trade with ea , its my strategy
anyone coder can can help me to make ea , TimeFrame M1, broker 5figit with filter
- envelope, periode 7, shift 1 , Methode Smoothed, Price Close, Deviation 0,07
- RSI periode 7, Median price, level 80 & 20
- MA 7, price close,
The rule Open trade :
- ea will sell, when all filter indicator cross, Envelope Upper, touch MA and touch too filter RSI level 80 overbought
- ea will buy, when all filter indicator cross, Envelope Lower, touch MA and touch too filter RSI level 80 oversold
- Filter Time GMT Session from 00:00 max 23:00
Money Management lot trade have option :
- By fix lot
- By risk % margin / equity
- By Persentase Equity
Close TP/SL :
- By point/pips
- By target % Equity
- Trailing Stop to lock profit by pips/point
Thanks a lot for help