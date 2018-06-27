What mql5 users think of the freelance service
Everything is lumped together by those £30 eas coders
close on time= cloe everyday on time = close every friday time =no new orders time= end time = equals everything else.When you post a job , you get people wanting to work for peanuts, to do a $600 dollar job for $30.Traders are asking for nightmares and headaches , how can anyone hire these?
how can anyone hire these?
By pressing the button.
I would be better off hiring coders "from raven of the chimpanzees coding services from timbuktoo ", governed by the almighty gorilla in a ranger's uniform .
I spent 300 hours on a professional EA, to finding coding errors and mistakes , that was worth $2,000 of my time.The EA only cost $30.All my hairs are white , after looking for the errors, bugs, and coder's own input of what the EA should do.
If you hire a coder from Ukraine , he will cost $100, A coder from Netherlands will cost $800, a coder from india $20 , but in then the end they all do the same job.There is no such thing as a free lunch.
So what is your conclusion?
Mine is that you should have coded it yourself to start with ?
I know that there are a lot of traders who end up with a personal coder they have a bidirectional understanding of what needs to be done.
This is a relationship that has to be developed, it does not look like what you are saying; hiring a coder here and hiring a coder there, such is so impersonal that is more like just handing out your cash to random coders.
I think it's an error on your side for not having a personal coder.
I don't think there's really someone on this website living from freelance section's income (edit : nor from the market's income btw)
I think most of those using this service as coders uses it as an hobby and during their money works on market where $20 is derisory and $800 is greedy.
am I wrong ?
So what is your conclusion?
Mine is that you should have coded it yourself to start with ?
I know that there are a lot of traders who end up with a personal coder they have a bidirectional understanding of what needs to be done.
This is a relationship that has to be developed, it does not look like what you are saying; hiring a coder here and hiring a coder there, such is so impersonal that is more like just handing out your cash to random coders.
I think it's an error on your side for not having a personal coder.
I stick to experienced coders , with low arbitration rates , preferably full time coders, with minimum 500 jobs completed and cheap prices.Nowadays I only use coders from Ukraine and stick to them for most jobs, but because they know I give them regular jobs, they give good service.
I don't know enough about coding , I know everything about trading , I master of one and not a jack of all trades.
I don't think there's really someone on this website living from freelance section's income (edit : nor from the market's income btw)
I think most of those using this service as coders uses it as an hobby and during their money works on market where $20 is derisory and $800 is greedy.
am I wrong ?
You are correct for 98% of them , but there are the 2 % you have never met.
You have guys from the notorious forex-tsd coders , applying for jobs, saying I coded at Forex-tesd with recommendations. You hire them only to find a DLL with a bug stealing your information , from your pc, they don't reply.
I have retracted this statement and state there were a minority of coders who were notorious.There were were also some good coders there.
You have guys from the notorious forex-tsd coders , applying for jobs, saying I coded at Forex-tesd with recommendations. You hire them only to find a DLL with a bug stealing your information , from your pc, they don't reply.
Your threads are always related from far to forex.
Are you this kind of guy who signed up for an EA to earn a money he can't earn alone, and looking for an indian dude's of the freelance section to pay his bills and maintain his girlfriend ?
You have guys from the notorious forex-tsd coders , applying for jobs, saying I coded at Forex-tesd with recommendations. You hire them only to find a DLL with a bug stealing your information , from your pc, they don't reply.
"notorious"?
"a bug stealing your information"?
Are you having the enemies here, and you want to use this forum for your person battle with those people?
Because there are no any conflict between mql5 freelancers (majority) and former tsd forum freelancers (manority).
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By the way, why you do not want for your name and family name to be visible in public?
Many people were validated here by mql5 against the ID, photo and documents ...
You can easy turn the situation from "internet talking" to the "real life" by making the validation.
Why not? :)
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I have had EAS and indicators made here and elsewhere , over 200 of them.
There are enough decent coders with over 100 jos each.A lot of coders don't work here because the rates are too competitive for the professionals, who charge $100 per hour, but here they are working for maximum $20 per hour. I feel I am often not getting professional quality EAS , because simple standard functions should be included in every EA. There are functions like close on time ,trade times, friday close, stop loss, take profit, trailing , magic numbers etc have to be asked for , otherwise coders will not provide.
If everything is communicated in detail, there should be no problem with coder providing these, but really a coder should know about actual trading and code these from a trader' point .Sometimes signals are not practicably coded , as to how they would work in a real market.Some coders expect all three time frame signals have to be valid at time , for a new signal.It is not practical to code it this way , if two signals t/f already in place.
Amateur coders here code for $30 for an EA , I still pay round $600 to $800 for an EA here , after keying all my Extras logic and rules, these are required for professional trading EAS for live accounts In this image a coding error blew up a demo account on forward testing. Coding errors can cause issues.The professionals fully test the EAS , the amateurs give a cheap price , with find the errors tag.
There is more, but I like to give them respect.Most coders here are amateur and non-traders.