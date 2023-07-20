Hiring a coder - BLIND????

New comment
 

Quick question.

Posted a job, got a few guys that might fit the bill and asked for their profiles so I could check comments, see how many jobs they have done etc.

First guy to reply says sorry, that is against forum rules.

How am I supposed to evaluate the person I am going to spend money with or his/her abilities if I cannot look at their profile?  After all, they know exactly who I am and have access to my profile as I posted the job?

I shall now withdraw the job and go post it on <deleted> where I can look at profiles of coders that apply so that I can make an informed decision before awarding a job.

 
Wayne Ovenstone:

Hi Wayne,

it is forbidden to share personal data at the selection stage. Everything is kept anonymous until you choose a candidate. After that the coder will see your profile and you will see theirs.

With the following information you will see on the job you should have enough.

And please refrain from advertising external sites.

I suggest you carefully read the rules where each phase of the job is explained.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules

Edit: There is a reason for anonymity. If you were not anonymous you and the coders would receive spam via PM. In the old days it was not anonymous and eventually had to be made anonymous for that reason. As I said before by looking at the coder's profile as shown in the picture you should be able to get an idea valuable enough to make a decision.

Rules of Using the Freelance Service
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
  • www.mql5.com
Rules of Using the Freelance Service: general provisions, execution of orders, payments,
 

Hi Miguel

Thanks for the reply, but, it is like buying a vehicle only having read the advert.

No thanks

Wayne

 
Wayne Ovenstone #:

Hi Miguel

Thanks for the reply, but, it is like buying a vehicle only having read the advert.

No thanks

Wayne

Find the right coder on the forum or codebase and offer him a job.  If he agrees, you can place a personal application for freelancing.  In this case, the rules will not be violated.
 
You can see the average rating, how many jobs are done by coder, if he did all in time or not, and if he had arbitrations or not.

You don't need to know the coder name, or its nationality to choose one or another.

Who replied that is against rule is correct, you probably need to read rules too!
 
Thank you Nikolai, I shall take that advice.
 
Wayne Ovenstone #:
Thank you Nikolai, I shall take that advice.
Only this way of finding implementers of your ideas has a big drawback.  The fact is that good programmers are always very busy and they can only be interested in a very high-quality smart technical task and a good financial interest.  Whereas in freelancing they will knock on your door and you will choose.
 
Nikolai Semko #Find the right coder on the forum or codebase and offer him a job.  If he agrees, you can place a personal application for freelancing.  In this case, the rules will not be violated.

You should qualify your advice to find a programmer on the forum, as advertising is forbidden and your comment could be interpreted by someone as "I am going to place an advertisement on the forum to find a programmer".

Thanks!
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

You should qualify your advice to find a programmer on the forum, as advertising is forbidden and your comment could be interpreted by someone as "I am going to place an advertisement on the forum to find a programmer".

Thanks!
I was talking about searching the forum and codebase without posting ads.  And after finding a candidate, to write him in a private massage with a job offer through freelance.  In this case, there are no violations.  
I often receive offers in private messages asking me to take on the implementation of their projects, finding me just by my posts on the forum, but I have to refuse due to lack of time.  Only once allowed myself to be persuaded :))
 
Nikolai Semko #:
I was talking about searching the forum and codebase without posting ads.  And after finding a candidate, to write him in a private massage with a job offer through freelance.  In this case, there are no violations.  
I often receive offers in private messages asking me to take on the implementation of their projects, finding me just by my posts on the forum, but I have to refuse due to lack of time.  Only once allowed myself to be persuaded :))

I understood your point. I said to qualify in the sense that there are users/readers who don't know the rules and their comment could lead to misunderstandings which could lead to as I said the forum being flooded with requests that are forbidden.

Nevertheless, all good. Thank you for your cooperation. ;-)

New comment