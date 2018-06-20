Any real traders here making a profit? - page 7
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Warren Buffet is your idol ?
I only trade indices like Warren.
You forgot the word profitable traders are reading what you discuss.
No one remains a trader if it's not profitable, you're sure about having or not your place in that world after few month. Think about. So, Warren Buffet is your idol ? I'm sure he doesn't really trade, he employs traders rather, I'm sure he doesn't code neither, he employs the best coders & the best strategists to obtain the best eas.I'm not even sure he can still take a shower alone :/ He's about 90 yrs old !
No one remains a trader if it's not profitable, you're sure about having or not your place in that world after few month. Think about. So, Warren Buffet is your idol ? I'm sure he doesn't really trade, he employs traders rather, I'm sure he doesn't code neither, he employs the best coders & the best strategists to obtain the best eas.
He trades, because all trading is subjective , some trade ticks only to keep broker rich.
He trades, because all trading is subjective , some trade ticks only to keep broker rich.
Oh... you're learning me something there !
Oh... you're learning me something there !
If you teach everybody, how to trade ticks, it is easiest way to transfer wealth from trader to broker.The teach them tight stops, which end up in bucket shop.
This is why you never get serious professionals on forums , except Penny.
If you teach everybody, how to trade ticks, it is easiest way to transfer wealth from trader to broker.The teach them tight stops, which end up in bucket shop.
This is why you never get serious professionals on forums , except Penny.
Well, then I let you talk with your dear Penny :)
Today I bought Dow Jones, counter trend (against charlata trend trading education), against price action (against the education of fake gurus on forums teaching price action), with 1,000 point stop (wide stop to beat bucket shops), only one trade(no overtrading to make broker rich) and not sweating 12 hours a day in front of a computer.
Dow Jones ? Today ?! Unsure it's open at 9am GMT :/
Dow Jones ? Today ?! Unsure it's open at 9am GMT :/
Real traders are trading it most hours on globex (not mt4)
Icham Aidibe:
So, Warren Buffet is your idol ? I'm sure he doesn't really trade......
My favorite is tycoon Draghi.
This guy earns with his press conferences more than Rihanna and Beyonce together in their whole life.
And he doesn't even have to show and shake his ass for that money.