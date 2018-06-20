Any real traders here making a profit? - page 6
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An indicator of mine I'm deeply testing before starting to make of an EA. It gathers signals on 28 forex pairs and displays it. It allows to analyze these 28 pairs at once, to enter in as many pairs as available in the same time then just let it run.
So that's what I'm doing actually, I open at let it run - the goal being to identify the scope of these kind of signals (how much times & how far the signals are reliable). I also try to identify factors alterating its performance, like session per currency etc ...
Your brokers are very happy!
An indicator of mine I'm deeply testing before starting to make of an EA. It gathers signals on 28 forex pairs and displays it. It allows to analyze these 28 pairs at once and save hour of work on the charts, to enter in as many pairs as trending altogether.
So that's what I'm doing actually, I open & let run - the goal being to identify the scope of provided signals (how much times & how far the signals are reliable).
I also try to identify factors alterating its performance, like session per currency etc ...It's a lot of work, and most of your remarks are misplaced, even the thread title is an insult.
That's good work, thumb up :)
Keep the spirit high.
A festival :-D
No indicators are good too, you ARE clumsy.
That's good work, thumb up :)
Keep the spirit high.
Thanks Yohana ! I won't never ever be able to test it on 28 currency with my laptop, so I really need to do it live ;)
A festival :-D
No indicators are good too, you ARE clumsy.
Just get an EA , YOU WILL MAKE MISTAKES, eas DON'T MAKE MISTAKES.
Just get an EA , YOU WILL MAKE MISTAKES, eas DON'T MAKE MISTAKES.
So tell us what about you ? How much did you earn since you're in the forex world ? Did you get an EA ? Which ?
Do you know 90% of forex traders suffer from the Dunning Kruger effect. They think they all about real trading, the ones who do not think they know everything , don't trade forex.
* of course we knew that.
Let's see what's broker says.
Please read that at bottom page of their website.
I believe there are many traders who have experiences more than 10 years here,
and they are reading what we discuss.
Btw, you seem tired lately.
Maybe you need to rest and sleep well :)
Have a nice day.
So tell us what about you ? How much did you earn since you're in the forex world ? Did you get an EA ? Which ?
i make my own eas , I paid a lot of spreads when brokers's boys taught me how to trade 20 pairs at same time, , then broker's stooges taught me intraday scalping , I was taught how to scalp 50 times a day, to make broker rich he gave me prize champion trader and forum poster.I gave them all my money in spreads.
I only trade once or twice a month , like real traders , like Warren Buffett.
i make my own eas , I paid a lot of spreads when brokers's boys taught me how to trade 20 pairs at same time, , then broker's stooges taught me intraday scalping , I was taught how to scalp 50 times a day, to make broker rich he gave me prize champion trader and forum poster.I gave them all my money in spreads.
I only trade once or twice a month , like real traders , like Warren Buffett.
Warren Buffet is your idol ?
* of course we knew that.
Let's see what's broker says.
Please read that at bottom page of their website.
I believe there are many traders who have experiences more than 10 years here,
and they are reading what we discuss.
Btw, you seem tired lately.
Maybe you need to rest and sleep well :)
Have a nice day.
You forgot the word profitable traders are reading what you discuss.