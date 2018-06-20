Any real traders here making a profit? - page 10
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:-) Yes, of course! My aim is to become a broker! Guaranteed way to wealth. :-)
Which guarantee ?!? First, do you have such an EA ? :-)
Which guarantee ?!? First, do you have such an EA ? :-)
No, I mean a real broker like your broker.
First, I become a profitable trader and make enough money to become a broker, like your broker. Not what you are telling me above. A real broker like F.pro.
My ultimate aim in trading.
How does the saying go? If you can´t beat them, join them. :-)
No, I mean a real broker like your broker.
First, I become a profitable trader and make enough money to become a broker, like your broker. Not what you are telling me above. A real broker like F.pro.
My ultimate aim in trading.
How does the saying go? If you can´t beat them, join them. :-)
Then it'll be just another broker in the ocean of brokerage.
No, I mean a real broker like your broker.
First, I become a profitable trader and make enough money to become a broker, like your broker. Not what you are telling me above. A real broker like F.pro.
My ultimate aim in trading.
How does the saying go? If you can´t beat them, join them. :-)
Competition is tough between brokers. The more you're seeing extra fees (spread, commissions), the less it's a reluctant business :)
Most don't have such an EA (per pairs), QED :
When you purchase a EA on the market (which is more a showcase) you pay it 100$, the server cost 100$/year & the deposit 100$ are extra fees.
When you purchase a Cessna (plane), the low standing runway is an extra fee.
When you purchase an A380, the high standing runway is an extra fee.
Same for such a EA, the particular brokeraging it requires is just an extra fee.
Think about @PennySeven.
When you purchase a EA on the market (which is more a showcase) you pay it 100$, the server cost 100$/year & the deposit 100$ are extra fees.
When you purchase a Cessna (plane), the low standing runway is an extra fee.
When you purchase an A380, the high standing runway is an extra fee.
Same for such a EA, the particular brokeraging it requires is just an extra fee.
Think about @PennySeven.
Of course. I agree.
I only got very interested in costs, because when I started, all brokers´ sites said: "No Commission."
I was very happy, then.
I thought: Wow, I´m going to get rich and it´s going to cost me absolutely nothing. :-)
I think all brokers´ sites still say No commission.
Now I am a bit wiser about the subject. :-)
Of course. I agree.
I only got very interested in costs, because when I started, all brokers´ sites said: "No Commission."
I was very happy, then.
I thought: Wow, I´m going to get rich and it´s going to cost me absolutely nothing. :-)
I think all brokers´ sites still say No commission.
Now I am a bit wiser about the subject. :-)
Free lunch then?
spread widening
stop hunting
delaying fills/ blocking profitable accounts
encouraging overtrading & scalping
buckets of free deposits
buckets of trading against clients to make clients wealthy.
encouraging penny scalping.
I don't trade .
Of course. I agree.
I only got very interested in costs, because when I started, all brokers´ sites said: "No Commission."
I was very happy, then.
I thought: Wow, I´m going to get rich and it´s going to cost me absolutely nothing. :-)
I think all brokers´ sites still say No commission.
Now I am a bit wiser about the subject. :-)
globally 2 main kind of brokers :
Most trading strategies are not killed by greed.Traders destroy themselves by the enemy within.
This is why sun tzu is more relevant to trading, you really need EAS , because as you agree "the human brain is wired to lose in the markets".Already automation has taken over wall street.
See the problem is, you see yourself driving that big mercedes after a month. And there you've already lost. Like anything worth having, it takes time and consistence
After a loss , nobody likes losing, humans can not accept losing/losses, so they go for revenge on mr market.Then they lose more.Then they bet martingale, until Mr market wipes the bottom.