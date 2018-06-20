Any real traders here making a profit? - page 11
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If one wants to win he'd better learn to lose. Two are coming altogether.
So to take back my previous example :
When I double the tp/sl, it hits the sl, the scope of the signals it provides are efficient with a target between 0-100 pts, passed this scope, passed few hours, it reverses which doesn't change the interest of this strategy (as an ea i mean) cause it's about 100 pts per pairs with many pairs.
But to know it, it should have happen to me at least once first.
So for more than 100 pts target, i'll need to perform the same calculation on more than 24h.
Logic, isn't it ? :)
No one remains a trader if it's not profitable, you're sure about having or not your place in that world after few month. Think about. So, Warren Buffet is your idol ? I'm sure he doesn't really trade, he employs traders rather, I'm sure he doesn't code neither, he employs the best coders & the best strategists to obtain the best eas.I'm not even sure he can still take a shower alone :/ He's about 90 yrs old !
Penny remained until 10,000 hours of losing, even after 10,000 hours she finks she has figured it out, wait until she loses real money.Other keep losing on demo all their lives, for fun.
Today I bought Dow Jones, counter trend (against charlata trend trading education), against price action (against the education of fake gurus on forums teaching price action), with 1,000 point stop (wide stop to beat bucket shops), only one trade(no overtrading to make broker rich) and not sweating 12 hours a day in front of a computer.
This trade was counter trend, it is making 200 points at present.All these indicators,trends and technical analysis is totally useless.If you look at the time every indicator was down, a sell opportunity, but I bought.
Now!Is any of you making real money?
If one wants to win he'd better learn to lose. Two are coming altogether.
So to take back my previous example :
When I double the tp/sl, it hits the sl, the scope of the signals it provides are efficient with a target between 0-100 pts, passed this scope, passed few hours, it reverses which doesn't change the interest of this strategy (as an ea i mean) cause it's about 100 pts per pairs with many pairs.
But to know it, it should have happen to me at least once first.
So for more than 100 pts target, i'll need to perform the same calculation on more than 24h.
Logic, isn't it ? :)
very clever , drain the retail punters strategy, make broker rich.
Penny remained until 10,000 hours of losing, even after 10,000 hours she finks she has figured it out, wait until she loses real money.Other keep losing on demo all their lives, for fun.
Yes, I figured it out. Look how both my MACD and Stochastic signals were right in this Loudspeaker.
Yes, I figured it out. Look how both my MACD and Stochastic signals were right in this Loudspeaker.
When did you figure out "how to use photo shop?.Now you gone to hourly charts from 3 min.
When did you figure out "how to use photo shop?.
I have never used PhotoShop in my life.
Don´t you believe the MACD and Stochastic? I use them as supplied on the MT5. I customise them, of course.
Do you know about the MT5 platform? If not, just google for it. :-)
Why do you think I use PhotoShop? To do what?
When did you figure out "how to use photo shop?.Now you gone to hourly charts from 3 min.
It is the M2. Are you blind? See top left.
I don´t trade the H1.
It is the M2. Are you blind? See top left.
I don´t trade the H1.
Do you use moving averages in your system?
What is your system you write it down?Is it traded by EA? OR EMOTIONS