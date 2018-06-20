Any real traders here making a profit? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Appropriate indicators are 80% of the skills required to be successful in forex trading.
Yes, you're right.
I agree with you :)
Yes, you're right.
I agree with you :)
Thank you.
30% profit in three hours this morning in the EuroDollar - at 50 leverage.
Thank you.
30% profit in three hours this morning in the EuroDollar.
You must be rich already, with all that profit you are posting here.
Yes, you're right.
I agree with you :)
There misinformation starts with Penny's thread diversion tactics, Penny the profitable 5 day profitable forum trader,
Do you know 90% of forex traders suffer from the Dunning Kruger effect. They think they all about real trading, the ones who do not think they know everything , don't trade forex.
You must be rich already, with all that profit you are posting here.
Rome wasn´t built in a day.
Somebody said on the forum that he took 10 years to perfect his 30 EAs he´s got running all the time now in real accounts
There misinformation starts with Penny's thread diversion tactics, Penny the profitable 5 day profitable forum trader,
Do you know 90% of forex traders suffer from the Dunning Kruger effect. They think they all about real trading, the ones who do not think they know everything , don't trade forex.
What misinformation?
What misinformation?
Telling everybody indicators is 80% of trading success, could you make 10,000 indicators to use in a car?A car indicator is everything, you don't need any driving skills.
Telling everybody indicators is 80% of trading success, could you make 10,000 indicators to use in a car?A car indicator is everything, you don't need any driving skills.
I have at least one, very reasonable trader agreeing with me.
It is good to have different opinions on a forum.
I have at least one, very reasonable trader agreeing with me.
It is good to have different opinions on a forum.
jut have try hard to shove the opinions into the minds of others, losing or winning opinions.
Why are you hanging around forums, I am here waiting like Warren Buffet , for my next trade.
An indicator of mine I'm deeply testing before starting to make of an EA. It gathers signals on 28 forex pairs and displays it. It allows to analyze these 28 pairs at once and save hour of work on the charts, to enter in as many pairs as trending altogether.
So that's what I'm doing actually, I open & let run - the goal being to identify the scope of provided signals (how much times & how far the signals are reliable).
I also try to identify factors alterating its performance, like session per currency etc ...
It's a lot of work, and most of your remarks are misplaced, even the thread title is an insult.