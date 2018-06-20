Any real traders here making a profit? - page 3
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Maybe it's just because 95% of the people are.... how do i say this... less intelligent ?
The one that asks others if they are making profits, is probably one of the losing kind, and so if a profitable trader responds saying yes i make profits, then it follows that this trader ends up with the capital lost by the one asking the question ?
Sort of saying like, yes i took your money...
Then it's my time for the follow up question:
Why are you asking ?
Maybe it's just because 95% of the people are.... how do i say this... less intelligent ?
The one that asks others if they are making profits, is probably one of the losing kind, and so if a profitable trader responds saying yes i make profits, then it follows that this trader ends up with the capital lost by the one asking the question ?
Sort of saying like, yes i took your money...
Then it's my time for the follow up question:
Why are you asking ?
Sometimes I dream of meeting of meeting a consistently profitable trader on forums, to see If I can learn anything from more intelligent and more successful traders.
Your graph is totally wrong, there is no such thing as a smooth mountain. Once you become an experience trader you will understand that there are limitation to risk and money management in accordance to the size of your balance. An average profit will be an option to follow. Experience trader know that there are some day or week where market doesn't bring us profits. The most profitable traders trade only 10% to 15% of the time and are free 85% of the time, they check the market at the beginning and at the end of each sessions, they can be trading 2 or 3 times per week, they have a selected currencies they trade on. They are very disciplined and adhere to their setup rules. In the end results money management is crucial cause a mistake can occur due to an unpredictable news which pop up somehow.
The quicker you want to be rich, the more mistakes you are gonna make and the quicker you will loose all you capital, take your time! you are not in a competition or a race with any body to make money. By the way its your own capital you have invested to trade.
Successful traders do also spend time on forum just to read and keep learning, they never stop, they often don't comment in threads, but they do read your thread.
;-) its point less to prove to any body or anyone on any forum that you know how to trade or have deep knowledge about trading. Once you are a profitable trader you will understand that everything is normal. Who is that trader who will discuss his successful technique or share his best EA? none, because that will be like giving away a million $ to your competitor's company every 6 months or 12 months. But they will rather share the miniature techniques of trading manually which bring small profits because of their kindness.
I do agree that stochastic, RSI, MA, Fibonacci, MACD and many other indicator are most reliable. 80% of traders fail because they don't understand the market, they don't know how to use the indicators properly, they don't understand on how to use EAs and most often they fail because of greediness
I agree with most of what you write, but the professionals are only looking for 4 to 5 opportunities a year.This is because high probability currency drivers are very rare and there are only t 4 to 5 opportunities a year, when markets will trend.
Sometimes I dream of meeting of meeting a consistently profitable trader on forums, to see If I can learn anything from more intelligent and more successful traders.
It is very unlikely you meet them on forums. Trading is their job. Would you go to the forums and discuss your job with amateurs?
It is very unlikely you meet them on forums....
Yes, you're right,
I agree with you.
Sometimes I dream of meeting of meeting a consistently profitable trader on forums, to see If I can learn anything from more intelligent and more successful traders.
Maybe you can use this service to invite the professional,
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/consultation
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/other
Who knows they have time by fit the cost :)
Sometimes I dream of meeting of meeting a consistently profitable trader on forums, to see If I can learn anything from more intelligent and more successful traders.
Another issue is this:
A trader has spend his whole life perfecting his strategy.
He gave it his all.
Then some other (wannabe)trader comes along and blatantly ask's sometimes, even demands, that he will give or explain the 40+year developed strategy in a few text messages.
On which side you think exists the 'less intelligent' part ?
You guys complained so much that ... :
That disclaimer has always been there.
Another issue is this:
A trader has spend his whole life perfecting his strategy.
He gave it his all.
Then some other trader comes along and blatantly ask's sometimes, even demands that he will give or explain the 40+year developed strategy in a few text messages.
On which side you think exists the 'less intelligent' part ?
Any real traders here making a profit?