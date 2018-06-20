Any real traders here making a profit? - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My favorite is tycoon Draghi.
This guy earns with his press conferences more than Rihanna and Beyonce together in their whole life.
And he doesn't even have to show and shake his ass for that money.
He probably earns from his own activities but I doubt ECB pays that much ;)
No, ECB doesn't pay that much.
He probably earns from his own activities but I doubt ECB pays that much ;)
I sometimes imagine .. if I am a close family of the central bank.
I will often find out the contents of the speech before he said in public :))
I sometimes imagine .. if I am a close family of the central bank.
I will often find out the contents of the speech before he said in public :))
Sleeping with enemy can also work, if you are smart enough.
Sleeping with enemy can also work, if you are smart enough.
Maybe you're the smartest here.
But don't ever make your mother really angry.
There is so much regulation in these institution that he may even not be able to take advantage of his own announcement : conflict of interest, they call it so.
Already making 75 points profit , since the Dow jones entry.
You keep trading 20 pairs to make brokers rich.I make myself rich
Maybe you're the smartest here.
But don't ever make your mother really angry.
I used to teach my grandmother how to trade with indicators.She told me "never teach a grandmother ,how to suck eggs"
She taught about Warren Buffet, doing exactly the opposite of broker's messengers.
I used to teach my grandmother how to trade with indicators.She told me "never teach a grandmother ,how to suck eggs"
She taught about Warren Buffet, doing exactly the opposite of broker's messengers.
Yeah, wise man.
Now you can go to play at the "little capitalist" lol
Indicators, Indicators, Indicators.
43% Profit so far today in the EuroDollar - at 50 leverage.
A good indicator is worth a 1000 ... what?
Indicators, Indicators, Indicators.
43% Profit so far today in the EuroDollar - at 50 leverage.
A good indicator is worth a 1000 ...?
First I ditched my mother , then I ditched my grandmother , now I learn from Penny about indicators. I only made 300 custom indicators.