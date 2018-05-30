Hedge EA
Dear sir. Madam
please how many $ need for this Ea
take profit only buy profit and sell profit.
Regards,
Sanjay.
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Hedge EAs/Tools
EAs
- HedgExpert EA thread and updated version here
- HedgeEA thread
- Hedge: thread with discussion and EAs
- 10point3 Hedge thread
- EES Hedger - Take the other side of the trade - the thread
CodeBase
- Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area - expert for MetaTrader 4
- EMA Cross Contest Hedged - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Multicurrency hedge example EA (overlay hedge) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Simplest Hedging EA ever - expert for MetaTrader 5
- EA Hedge Average - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Profit Counter - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Simple Hedge Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Order-Tool "Hedger" - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Triangle Hedge - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Hedge Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Simplest Hedging EA ever - expert for MetaTrader 4
- SMA MultiHedge - expert for MetaTrader 4
- EMA Cross Contest Hedged - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Corelation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Hedge Script - script for MetaTrader 4
Hedge Discussion
Hedge Trading Systems
- MA over Equity-Indicator for Hedge Trading - the thread
- Low-Risk Hedge (Arbitrage) Trading Methodology - the thread
- 100% hedging system with two brokers - the thread
- simple hedging system - the thread
The articles
Break Through The Strategy Tester Limit On Testing Hedge EA
The Basic of Coding A Hedge Expert Advisor
Bi-Directional Trading and Hedging of Positions in MetaTrader 5 Using the HedgeTerminal Panel, Part 1
Bi-Directional Trading and Hedging of Positions in MetaTrader 5 Using the HedgeTerminal API, Part 2
Universal Expert Advisor: Pending Orders and Hedging Support (Part 5)
I am looking for an EA which perform ALL the below functions
1) Enter buy @ the open of the Candle when the previous bar of the Candle is Bull or Vice Versa
2) Set a stop loss & take profit of 20
3) Trades only with the specified time period.
Regards,
Sanjay
You can look at CodeBase (see links in my previous post), Market, or ask on the Freelance service for example.
I am looking for an EA which perform ALL the below functions
1) Enter buy @ the open of the Candle when the previous bar of the Candle is Bull or Vice Versa
2) Set a stop loss & take profit of 20
3) Trades only with the specified time period.
Regards,
Sanjay
Hello it was easy for you to modify the MACD sample that comes with the terminal.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Mod Sample.mq4 | //| Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql4.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql4.com" input double TakeProfit =20; input double StopLoss =20; input double Lots =0.01; datetime time; int ticket; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(void) { //--- if(time!=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0)) { if(iOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1)>iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1)) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,3,Ask+StopLoss*Point,Bid-TakeProfit*Point,"mod sample",16384,0,Red); } else if(iOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1)<iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1)) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,Bid-StopLoss*Point,Ask+TakeProfit*Point,"mod sample",16384,0,Green); } time=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello it was easy for you to modify the MACD sample that comes with the terminal.
Thanks your support sir
Thanks your support
Mr Marco vd Heijden
Sir but its not taking average profit
Regards
Sanjay
It is EXACTLY what you described.
It is EXACTLY what you described.
Dear Sir
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I am looking for an EA which perform ALL the below functions
1) Enter buy @ the open of the Candle when the previous bar of the Candle is Bull or Vice Versa
2) Set a stop loss & take profit of 20
3) Trades only with the specified time period.
Regards,
Sanjay