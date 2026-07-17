Possibilities of Canvas. - page 3
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Canvas is cool!
Aleksey Ivanov , March 3, 2009 9:55
If you drink a strong "kvass" - the world plunges into canvas. :)
I propose an idea for the practical application of canvas and this is a completely new direction.
In the figure is a fractal. It can be based on quotation histories (sliding windows) to calculate their fractal structures and translate them into similar graphic images, by the form of which you can already identify market conditions. Get a kind of indicator. For example, in physics (solids), the Fermi surface is judged on the state of the material; it is also possible to judge from the fractal patterns on the market condition, since as the empirical material accumulates, the language of image correspondence to specific market conditions will be formed.
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Indicators: MaFromMa
This indicator was created to demonstrate indicator recursion, when the indicator is calculated from itself any number of times.recursion,
In this variant, Moving Avarage with a period of Per2 from another Moving Avarage with a period of Per1 is calculated for any number of repetitions N.Avarage
Code Base
The system of linear algebraic equations on each bar
Nikolai Semko , 2019.05.02 09:00
Indicator for two windows on the example of solving a system of linear algebraic equations of any
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25929
The formation time of the entire image (calculation is about 1000 MA and outputting them to the screen) is about 15-25 milliseconds.
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Colored candles (wishes)
Nikolai Semko , 2019.03.02 14:28
I still spent a couple of hours for a demonstration of replacing the indicator with banded candles so as not to be unfounded.
I even exaggerated at the expense of 30-50 lines of code. The main function ShowBars, which forms the candles on the screen only 9 lines of code:
It is expensive?
Of course, this code is only demonstration, but still quite working. And "control the width, height of the window, the scale of the display of the graph , rewind, offset" performs.
EURUSD the whole story in dynamics:
Fractality is evident!
Do not judge strictly. Only the first drafts of a dynamic timeframe.
For the best work, you need to set the number of max bars in the chart - Unlimited!
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Canvas - это круто!
Yury Kulikov, 2019.09.19 11:05
The beauty of canvas is that you can easily write indicators with any number of lines without increasing the size of the program, simply generating them in a loop, and also decorate these lines as you wish.
Moreover, the code will be the same for mql4 and mql5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27641