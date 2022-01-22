Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 24
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Hi, I am following this thread and I see that you have exhausted several ideas, I would like to try a few just to see if the behavior of EA changes in relation to risk. I understand that something that kills our account in a hedging system is a market in range. And in a martingale system is a trending market. Now the market is "30% in trend and 70% in range". May be is necessary use martingala and hedge system together, just is necessary to detect the range market. My language is not English sorry if I make mistakes or do not make myself understood.
Hi
I have the same idea, which can save the hedge position. I made an ea which was basically taken from Bipolar Goblin by BlutoFX.
I add the rules for hedging with conditions after X trade positions will open hedging positions.
The hedging position will take the N level from the last trading position for the lotsize value and for stop losses will be taken takeprofit value from the last trading position.
When X + 1 trading positions occur, the second position of the hedging will be opened, with the same rules, lotsize of N + 1 and stop loss from takeprofit value X + 1, for the first hedging position the stop loss will be modified to the value of takeprofit X + 1
The modification after I test the strategy tester and forward test, works on one pair. When I add another pair, the hedging position opens as the rules but the first hedging position stop loss when opening the second hedge not being modify.
I have a question about this problem with a little snippet from the code that I modified at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/332467
If there was someone here who could help me pin point my mistakes
17 consecutives losses :-] To make it short, I don't care losing 17 times 0.01 lot (0.17 lot) if I'm prepared for.
I'm sure anyone can do it, if he knows how to approach the problem the right way - since I opened the thread, I've myself took almost a year and in the meantime I cursed hedging & this kind of strategies more than once .... out of darkness comes the light ! ;)
I managed to reduce the consecutive losses. I still need to code most modules like the margin monitor.
I'm currently running at 4 losses max. But I have an idea to make it lesser.
I managed to reduce the consecutive losses. I still need to code most modules like the margin monitor.
I'm currently running at 4 losses max. But I have an idea to make it lesser.
that's great for you, good luck also with hedging ;)
that's great for you, good luck also with hedging ;)
Icham Aidibe, we are a veteran in this forum :-) the way you have just respond to him, it just like you are sending him to the fire because he kinder sound too clever to learn :-)
Icham Aidibe, we are a veteran in this forum :-) the way you have just respond to him, it just like you are sending him to the fire because he kinder sound too clever to learn :-)
what has failed with someone may not with someone else
@Nelson Wanyama try ! if you win money with ... it is your's, if you lose money with ... it is your's too
what has failed with someone may not with someone else
@Nelson Wanyama try ! if you win money with ... it is your's, if you lose money with ... it is your's too
Day two on a cent account. To the one saying he's a veteran, what makes you think I'm not?
Icham did all his Math so well but he did not claim to be a pro. I have a Masters in Math. Btw, I invented my own form of hedging, I didn't duplicate his method. My strategy uses a single position at a time, and the maximum consecutive drawdown is as you can see above. I will code his method too coz I know how to make it better. Having two hedging methods is better than one.
How did I manage to reduce the max consecutive losses? Well, I have a way to determine whether the market is ranging or trending, in pure Math.
I'm still missing core modules, but I coded this as a proof of concept. Being a veteran in whatever you do, I'm a veteran in Math.
I work with facts. Never belittle the power of a thinking man.
Icham Aidibe, we are a veteran in this forum :-) the way you have just respond to him, it just like you are sending him to the fire because he kinder sound too clever to learn :-)
What is too clever to learn?
You should at least show proof of your academic qualifications before you say I'm too clever to learn.
Your thinking is not an issue to me. What matters is, I coded a math hedging strategy and an entry signals module then combined the two. My signals produced 70 - 90% winning rate, so among the many trade management strategies I have, one of them happened to be here on the forum.
What is there that I have failed to learn? I think you are the one failing to learn here.
You assume that everyone is stupid enough not to test trading algorithms on demo and cents accounts, probably because you never did it your self. You are the type of people who spend months on the strategy tester to try and disregard a trading system.
You (veteran) have not realized that there is no one specific method to win in forex. And you don't appreciate other (veteran's) thoughts. You think you know it all. And in most cases, people like you accomplish nothing. With an account full of screenshots and zero signals published.
I'm not a veteran in this platform, but I wouldn't go screaming in every forum post when I become one.
Show me a trading report on a cent (or a demo) account showing how much time you devoted in testing this hedging system, before you come here posting random irrational thoughts.
Cent : 50$ - profit : 0.40$ ----> Normal : 5000$ - profit : 40$
@Chris Mukengeshayi, hey man, how many times do you need with a 5000$ account to make 10 times what this EA has done in 2 days ?
Cent : 50$ - profit : 0.40$ ----> Normal : 5000$ - profit : 40$
@Chris Mukengeshayi, hey man, how many times do you need with a 5000$ account to make 10 times what this EA has done in 2 days ?
Today closed at $94 and I'm using minlots (0.01). Btw, it started on Friday evening, a few hours to market close.
Having done very little in code. I think it will be a good system if I furnish it with more logic and better money management.I won't be posting anymore updates. I'm just glad someone walked down this path before. Good luck ya'll