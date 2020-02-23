Please Help, N Step Hedging works only with 1 pair
Anyone? Im still looking for an answer
- Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE
button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
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- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 EA
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and . Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
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for(L_Count = OrdersTotal(); L_Count >= 0; L_Count--) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);If there are n orders their positions are [0 … n-1]. Your first OrderSelect always fails. Always check your return codes for errors.
Your code
if(L_OpenOrders >= LongMaxTrades) { L_ContinueOpening = False; } else { L_ContinueOpening = True; }
Simplified
L_ContinueOpening = L_OpenOrders < LongMaxTrades;
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int OrderTotal = L_OpenOrders; for(L_Count = OrderTotal; L_Count >= L_OpenOrders - HedgingStep; L_Count--) { if(L_OpenOrders - HedgingStep >= L_Count) { OrderSelect(L_OpenOrders - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);L_OpenOrders is a count. It is not a position index.
1. Sorry, i thought i could paste more line with source code button
2. My mistake, didnt realize my request is on mt5 root
3. i have use print to check any output when debugging the code, will try your suggestion with lasterror
4. I will recheck that thanks
5. Thanks, im going try to simplified it
6. I will recheck that thanks
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void Long() { if(MathAbs(MaxLossPerOrder) > 0) { for(L_Count = OrdersTotal(); L_Count >= 0; L_Count--) { RefreshRates(); OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber && OrderProfit() <= MathAbs(MaxLossPerOrder) * (-1)) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, L_Slippage, White); } if(OrderType() == OP_SELL && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber && OrderProfit() <= MathAbs(MaxLossPerOrder) * (-1)) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, L_Slippage, White); } } } } L_Profit = 0; L_OpenOrders = 0; for(L_Count = 0; L_Count < OrdersTotal(); L_Count++) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber) { L_OpenOrders++; L_Profit = L_Profit + OrderProfit(); } } L_PipValue = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE); if(L_PipValue == 0) { L_PipValue = 5; } if(L_PreviousOpenOrders > L_OpenOrders) { for(L_Count = OrdersTotal(); L_Count >= 0; L_Count--) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_BUY) { int m_Ticket = OrderTicket(); OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), L_Slippage, Blue); Print("Closing Buy Order ", m_Ticket); return (0); } } } L_PreviousOpenOrders = L_OpenOrders; if(L_OpenOrders >= LongMaxTrades) { L_ContinueOpening = False; } else { L_ContinueOpening = True; } if(L_LastPrice == 0) { for(L_Count = 0; L_Count < OrdersTotal(); L_Count++) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_BUY) { L_LastPrice = OrderOpenPrice(); L_OrderType = 2; } } } if(L_OpenOrders < 1) { L_OrderType = OpenOrdersBasedOnTrendRSX(); } // Here comes the fun part we all waited for where we update those trailing stops....yippeekyeah!! for(L_Count = OrdersTotal(); L_Count >= 0; L_Count--) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_BUY) { if(LongTrailingStop > 0 && (Bid - OrderOpenPrice() >= (LongTrailingStop + LongPips) * Point) && (OrderStopLoss() < (Bid - Point * LongTrailingStop))) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), Bid - Point * LongTrailingStop, OrderClosePrice() + LongTakeProfit * Point + LongTrailingStop * Point, 800, Yellow); return (0); } } } L_Profit = 0; L_LastTicket = 0; L_LastType = 0; L_LastClosePrice = 0; L_LastLots = 0; for(L_Count = 0; L_Count < OrdersTotal(); L_Count++) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == LongMagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_BUY) { L_LastTicket = OrderTicket(); L_LastType = OP_BUY; L_LastClosePrice = OrderClosePrice(); L_LastLots = OrderLots(); L_Profit = L_Profit + OrderProfit(); } } if(L_OpenOrders >= (LongMaxTrades - LongOrderstoProtect) && LongAccountProtection == true) { if(L_Profit >= LongSecureProfit) { OrderClose(L_LastTicket, L_LastLots, L_LastClosePrice, L_Slippage, Yellow); L_ContinueOpening = False; return (0); } } if(L_OrderType == 2 && L_ContinueOpening && ((L_LastPrice - Ask) >= LongPips * Point || L_OpenOrders < 1)) { BuyPrice = Ask; L_LastPrice = 0; if(LongTakeProfit == 0) { L_tp = 0; } else { L_tp = BuyPrice + LongTakeProfit * Point; } if(LongInitialStop == 0) { L_sl = 0; } else { L_sl = NormalizeDouble(BuyPrice - LongInitialStop * Point - (LongMaxTrades - L_OpenOrders) * LongPips * Point, Digits); } if(L_OpenOrders != 0) { L_OrderLotSize = G_OrderLotSize; for(L_Count = 1; L_Count <= L_OpenOrders; L_Count++) { if(UseFiboLotSizeProgression == true) { L_OrderLotSize = MathRound(MathPow(1.6180339, L_Count + 1) / MathSqrt(5)) * G_OrderLotSize; } if(UseFiboLotSizeProgression == false && LongMaxTrades > 12) { L_OrderLotSize = NormalizeDouble(L_OrderLotSize * 1.5, 2); } if(UseFiboLotSizeProgression == false && LongMaxTrades < 12) { L_OrderLotSize = NormalizeDouble(L_OrderLotSize * 2, 2); } } } else { L_OrderLotSize = G_OrderLotSize; } OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, L_OrderLotSize, BuyPrice, L_Slippage, L_sl, L_tp, "Portalindo Buy", LongMagicNumber, 0, Blue); ArrLotBuy[totalBuy] = L_OrderLotSize; ArrSlBuy[totalBuy] = L_sl; ArrTpBuy[totalBuy] = L_tp; ArrBidBuy[totalBuy] = BuyPrice; totalBuy = totalBuy + 1; L_OpenOrders = L_OpenOrders + 1; if(EnableHedging != 0) { if(L_OpenOrders >= FirstHedging) { int OrderTotal = L_OpenOrders; for(L_Count = OrderTotal; L_Count >= L_OpenOrders - HedgingStep; L_Count--) { if(L_OpenOrders - HedgingStep >= L_Count) { OrderSelect(L_OpenOrders - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); double sell_price_n = Bid; double S_sl_n = ArrTpBuy[totalBuy - 1] + spread; double S_tp_n = ArrSlBuy[totalBuy - HedgingStep]; RefreshRates(); OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, ArrLotBuy[totalBuy - HedgingStep], sell_price_n, S_Slippage, S_sl_n, S_tp_n, "Portalindo Hedging Sell", SellHedgingMagicNumber, 0, Red); totalHedgingSell = totalHedgingSell + 1; } } int CountBuyHedging = 0; for(L_Count = OrderTotal + totalModifySell; L_Count >= 0; L_Count--) { OrderSelect(L_Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderMagicNumber() == SellHedgingMagicNumber) { CountBuyHedging = CountBuyHedging + 1; OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble(ArrTpBuy[totalBuy - 1] + spread, Digits), OrderTakeProfit(), 800, Yellow); totalModifySell = totalModifySell + 1; } } if(CountBuyHedging == 1) { string subjectMail = (int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) + " Pair " + Symbol() + " Hedging"; string bodyMail = ""; bool res = SendMail(subjectMail, bodyMail); } } } return (0); } return (0); }
1 Pair Forward Test Screen Shot
2 Pairs Testing
It works with 1 pair on strategy tester or forward test, but when i add another pair, the hedging works with right SL, but when 2nd hedging open, it doesnt modify the whole hedging SL as i want it to be and there's no error or activity on journal. The blue background is the modification that i made, thanks for replying