What are the best Profitable Forex Trading Tips?
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Tips for Purchasing a Product on the Market. Step-By-Step Guide
It's no secret that MetaTrader Market offers a wide choice of all sorts of products: from Expert Advisors and indicators to panels and utilities for convenient trading. When entering such kind of a shop a purchaser often encounters the problem of choice and needs to be able to search for products by various parameters such as price, functionality, user-friendliness, efficiency, mode of application. This article makes an attempt to puzzle out different methods of searching for an appropriate product, sorting out unwanted products, determining product efficiency and essentiality for you.
This is key article:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.13 07:34
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.
- Charts
- Customization and 21 Timeframes
- Advantages of One-Minute Bars
- Indicators
- Analytical Tools
- Precise Time Scale
- Economic Calendar
- More Market Data
- Publishing Charts Online
- Navigator
- Find a Server by the Broker's Name
- Grouping of Programs
- Further Development of Programs
- Downloads from the Code Base
- Rapid Tests
- Trading
- Position Netting
- Six Types of Pending Orders
- One-Click Trading
- Trading from Chart
- Modification of Trade Levels on the Chart
- Asynchrony and Multithreading
- Execution of Operations on the Stock Exchange
- Trading from the Depth of Market
- Additional Execution Terms
- Mobile Trading Push Notifications
- Toolbox
- Testing and Optimization
- Advanced Testing Report
- Increased Accuracy of Every-Tick Testing
- More Testing Modes
- Custom Optimization Criterion
- Optimization Cache and XML Report
- Automatic Download of History and Synchronization of Timeframes
- Forward Testing
- Stress Testing
- Multi-Threaded Optimization
- Testing Clouds of Remote Agents
- MQL5 Cloud Network
- Ease of Agents Management
- Mathematical Calculations
- 2D and 3D Visualization of Optimization Results
- Visual Testing
- Any Custom Results During Optimization
- Acceleration Using OpenCL
- Integration with MQL5.community
- MetaEditor
- New File System
- MQL5 Wizard
- Personal Code Repository MQL5 Storage
- Fast Compilation of C++ DLL
- Intelligent Code Control
- Code Styler
- Code Highlighting
- Unicode Support
- Inserting Resources
- Global Search and Integration with MQL5.community
- Debugging
- Projects
- Code Profiling
- The MQL5 Programming Language
- Greater Operation Speed
- Code Protection
- Similarity to С++
- Classes and Structures
- Events
- Management of Charts, Objects and Resources Directly from MQL5
- New Indicator Drawing Styles
- Ease of Work with Indicators
- A Huge Standard Library and a Lot of Examples
- OpenCL Support
- Services for Traders and Developers
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And this is the MT5 user manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Looking for technical ways to avoid losing money with my trading forex investments, and getting the best methods to be a successful trader. Also your knowledge and experience with forex trading signals
thanks
After you are comfortable with Metatrader 5 and with some basic things so you can start with trading systems development, wioth optimizing, with automated trading by the robots (in easy going way).
And you can check the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
- How to Start with MT5, a summary !
- All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
- BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
- PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
- Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
- Ichimoku
-
Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
- All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
- All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
Sergey Golubev:
Tips for Purchasing a Product on the Market. Step-By-Step Guide
It's no secret that MetaTrader Market offers a wide choice of all sorts of products: from Expert Advisors and indicators to panels and utilities for convenient trading. When entering such kind of a shop a purchaser often encounters the problem of choice and needs to be able to search for products by various parameters such as price, functionality, user-friendliness, efficiency, mode of application. This article makes an attempt to puzzle out different methods of searching for an appropriate product, sorting out unwanted products, determining product efficiency and essentiality for you.
Do you ask for tips? I have them for you!
:)
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Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide
Trading on financial markets is a pretty large sphere which involves a lot of people and a lot of valuable assets. Successful trading in your preferred market sector requires its deep analysis, further development of your own trading system and, of course, acquisition of steel hard discipline and composure. Some people do not have time for this, but they have an aspiration to make their financial means work and provide a benefit. The Signals service of the MQL5.com site helps to solve this problem. This article is dedicated to the system approach to the search of a required signal which would satisfy criteria of profitability, risk, trading ambitions, working on various types of accounts and financial instruments.
A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
A proverbial wisdom often attributed to various famous people says: "He who makes no mistakes never makes anything." Unless you consider idleness itself a mistake, this statement is hard to argue with. But you can always analyze the past mistakes (your own and of others) to minimize the number of your future mistakes. We are going to attempt to review possible situations arising when executing jobs in the same-name service.
It will be our aim to make it as objective as possible. Whatever the case, it will represent the point of view of the executing party - a developer. Before we proceed to actual situations, I need to point out the following:
Any similarities to actual names, nicknames, images and other visual material are coincidental. All assertions and statistical calculations set out below represent personal opinion of the author of this article and do not claim to be absolute truth.
Tips for an Effective Product Presentation on the Market
MetaTrader Market is the largest store of applications for automated trading. It is the very place where developers of trading robots and technical indicators can receive a well deserved reward for their hard work. It is difficult to overestimate the role of a logo, description and screenshots in the success of publishing a product on the Market. If the application has a poor design, potential buyers will simply ignore it. A significant part of purchases takes place because the product logos on the Market showcase.
How to sell absolutely anything
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.15 15:12
How To Sell Absolutely Anything At Full Price
Here are some tips for increasing a product's value when showing/handing it to your customer:
1. Create anticipation. Start talking about the
benefits, or the emotional connection, BEFORE you present the product.
Many of you do this naturally, but everyone can integrate it into the
sales experience.
2. Don't just hand your customer a product; present it.
3. Have every customer experience the product. This seems like it should be a given, but it doesn't always happen. It doesn't happen because the salespeople don't instigate it.
4. Don't talk about features and benefits of the product. Let the customer experience them.
5. Turn these tips into action.
a. Pick one or two of these value-added actions that offer you most opportunity this week.
b. Practice/role-play your value-added action with your manager or a colleague before the start of your shift.
c. Have a colleague observe you with a customer, and then tell you one or two things you did well in adding value, and one or two things you might do even better next time.
d. At the end of your shift, share with your manager how you added value to a customer's product and experience, and the result of doing so.
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