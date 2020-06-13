I need add one function to this code
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BHANU: ,just i need to add this condition to code
|So do it! learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you. We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
|So do it! learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you. We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
Thank you for your information.
I already have a code for the above data but I need to add only one condition that is BE level after reached to tp 40 pips Sl should be BE level so can you please suggest me how to write that function ? .
I'm a beginner to the programming.
Thank you for your information.
I already have a code for the above data but I need to add only one condition that is BE level after reached to tp 40 pips Sl should be BE level so can you please suggest me how to write that function ? .
I'm a beginner to the programming.
Try reading up on OrderModify()
There is an example in the documentation.
HTH
- docs.mql4.com
Helo just read u r message..felt gud bro..i want a ea based on trailing..can u plz help me a bit
the ea goes this way
1.buy trade should open 5points above the moving average 20 n should trail 5 pips in profit , fr example...if the price is 10 it has to trail to 15 as profit again frm 15 it has to takeprofit as 20,bt in case if the 15 target is nt reached it has to open a sell order ,instantly..i hope u gt me..
the trailing should keep on trailing until the price comes below or equal to 20 moving average..n again the sell trades begin trailing..can u plz kindly help me in coding this??...
helo man can u plz help m in building this ea
the ea goes this way
1.buy trade should open 5points above the moving average 20 n should trail 5 pips in profit , fr example...if the price is 10 it has to trail to 15 as profit again frm 15 it has to takeprofit as 20,bt in case if the 15 target is nt reached it has to open a sell order ,instantly..i hope u gt me..
the trailing should keep on trailing until the price comes below or equal to 20 moving average..n again the sell trades begin trailing..can u plz kindly help me in coding this??...
Hey you can try CodeBase there are many good ones and free too
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No free help 2017.04.21
Their profile promises big riches, but in the end they don't even want to pay a cent for coding. If you help, don't expect them to come back and say thanks.
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I need ea or script for the following data
Input: risk-2%
TP-60 pips
Sl-30Pips
Type of order- Buy/sell
It will be executed order but i need to add "Once order is executed,After price is reached to 75% of Tp Automatically Sl should be Break Even point".
Can anyone code it and share it here?
Thank you .