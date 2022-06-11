Digital Martingale EA
It's started to trade very slowly so nothing I can tell for now.
This EA opened just 1 trade for NZDUSD and this trade is still opened.
Well, will see.
Anyway, I will need to review this system about which lines is crossing which lines for buy or sell just to understand about how it works with this settings.
I am trying to understand the system/settings for this Digital Martingale EA to create some new settings or to improve.
So, this EA is using digital filters.
All digital filters were coded inside this one indicator:
Dfs separate for ea indicator from this post.
There is one parameter in this indicator's input: FilterType (we are having same parameter in EA).
- if FilterType = 0 so we are having FTLM.
- if FilterType = 1 so we are having STLM.
- if FilterType = 2 so we are having RBCI
- if FilterType = 3 so we are having PCCI.
So, we can change this FilterType for any number started with 0 and up to 3 depends on which indicator (FTLM, STLM, RBCI or PCCI) we want to use/trade etc.
==================
So, what is FTLM, STLM, RBCI or PCCI?
FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line). It is formed with the digital filter of the low frequency (FLF-1). Filter FLF-1 serves to suppress noises of high frequency and market cycles with very short periods of oscillation that can be considered as noise.
SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line). It is formed with the digital filter of the low frequency (FLF-2). Filter FLF-2 serves to suppress noises and market cycles with longer periods of oscillation.
Some people said that SATL and FATL are not moving averages - they are more likely as adaptive moving averages.
RFTL (Reference Fast Trend Line)
and
RSTL (Reference Slow Trend Line)
are something similar with moving averages indicator.
FTLM (Fast Trend Line Momentum)
and
STLM (Slow Trend Line Momentum)
are something similar with momentum indicator:
FTLM = FATL - RFTL
STLM = SATL - RSTL
What is Momentum indicator (just to remind)?
According to "Technical Analysis from A to Z" by Achelis:
How to use Momentum (from "Technical Analysis from A to Z" by Achelis):
RBCI (Range Bound Channel Index)
This indicator is similar with our dynamic channel with probability for buy zone (oversolded) and probability for sell zone (from overbought).
PCCI Index (Perfect Commodity Channel Index).
It is similar to our well-known CCI indicator.
What is CCI?
from "Technical Analysis from A to Z" by Achelis:
CCI can be used as overbought/oversold indicator, or for divergence.
What is divergence?
We have divergence case if the price trend doesn't agree with the trend of an indicator. In this case - prices usually change direction to confirm the trend of the indicator. Why? Because indicators are better at gauging price trends than the prices themselves.
============
So, in our Dfs separate for ea indicator - we are having such as 4-in-1:
- if FilterType = 0 so we are having FTLM.
- if FilterType = 1 so we are having STLM.
- if FilterType = 2 so we are having RBCI
- if FilterType = 3 so we are having PCCI.
=========
Just to make it shorter:
FTLM is similar to momentum indicator based on fast trend line.
STLM is similar to momentum too based on slow trend line.
RBCI is similar to dynamic channel with probability for buy zone (oversolded) and probability for sell zone (from overbought).
PCCI is similar to CCI
==============
So, it is what I wanted to remind to myself.
On the next few posts =- I will remnind to myself some already proven systems based on this indicators. After that - we will try to understand about which settings/indicators to use for this Digital martingale EA ... may be - we can use some new indicators coded inside advanced elite section (as some of them are very good and can be used in our cases).
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- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators.- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
Hi Newdigital,
Was refreshing my memory about Digital Martingale, and was reminded about how i smoothed the filter i smoothed the incoming price. Lately have been noticing when using this smoothing it really cuts down on trades (almost to zero), so redid the Ea this time just using the regular Digital filter separate from Mladen, i removed the multitimeframe from the indicator to make it easier for me to use in the Ea. Anyway the Ea still has the fibpivots, and by default using stlm, H4 and whatever chart timeframe you choose(i prefer H1), and rbci, whatever chart timeframe(again i prefer h1)
ps) i just finished modding it now and put it on a chart to make sure there wasn't any errors, so not sure if it trades, but it should be fine.
ps2) meant to remind the Ea is trading the slope of the digital filters for now in a multi timeframe way and hope this doesn't cause any problems in your testing
Hi MrTools,
I am just trying to remind to myself about digital filters. Because on this EA - we can use many combinations of those indicators so I am doing some kind of research about it.
It is also good for the members who knew nothing about digital; filters and about how to use them.
Hi MrTools,
I am just trying to remind to myself about digital filters. Because on this EA - we can use many combinations of those indicators so I am doing some kind of research about it.It is also good for the members who knew nothing about digital; filters and about how to use them.
Yes most definitely
So, I am continue something which I started on this post and this post.
=============
Just very preliminary rules.
Rule #1.
- buy if STLM is on uptrend (value of this indicator on bar #1 > bar #2),
and
FTLM is having local minimum
(values of this indicator on bar #1 > bar #2 and bar #3 > bar #2).
- sell if STLM is on downtrend (value of this indicator on bar #1 < bar #2),
and
FTLM is having local maximum
(values of this indicator on bar #1 < bar #2 and bar #3 < bar #2).
According to this rule #1 - EA will trade very often and martingale is necessary in this case (and/or Fibo).
Rule #2.
- buy if RBCI is on oversold condition/area/market
and
FTLM is having local minimum
(values of this indicator on bar #1 > bar #2 and bar #3 > bar #2).
- sell if RBCI is on overbought condition/area/market
and
FTLM is having local maximum
(values of this indicator on bar #1 < bar #2 and bar #3 < bar #2).
According to this rule #2 - EA will trade by less number of the trades but anyway - martingale will be necessary in this case (and/or Fibo).
Rule #3.
More to follow ...
-------------
- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators. Description of the indicators used - this post and more explanation cane be found started from this page till this one. Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
So, I am continue my personal reminding which was started from this post.
I will post something during the few days so if we will come to some improvement for this EA or indicators - it may be very good.
So,
There is one parameter in this indicator's input: FilterType (we are having same parameter in EA).
- if FilterType = 0 so we are having FTLM.
- if FilterType = 1 so we are having STLM.
- if FilterType = 2 so we are having RBCI
- if FilterType = 3 so we are having PCCI.
Just to make it shorter:
FTLM is similar to momentum indicator based on fast trend line.
STLM is similar to momentum too based on slow trend line.
RBCI is similar to dynamic channel with probability for buy zone (oversolded) and probability for sell zone (from overbought).
PCCI is similar to CCI
And just to make it more shorter so we can understand
- FTLM as fast trend detector
- STLM as slow trend detector (above zero - uptrend or bullish trend; below zero - downtrend in general).
- RBCI as something as dymanical market condition indicator.
- PCCI is something as CCI related to FATL compare with close price of ther previous bar (at least - it is on the theory).
Basicly - it is more good to trade when FTLM is on uptrend together with uptrend for STLM (for buy) and opposite for sell. In this case - if FTLM is on uptrend (means: right now) during the uptrending market (STLM) so it is less risky to trade. Opposite for sell.
RBCI.
Just to see this image about overbought, oversold and neutral market condition:
-------------
- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators. Description of the indicators used - this post and more explanation cane be found started from this page till this one. Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
I installed FXCM metatrader with many pairs H1 timeframe to forward test Digital Martingale EA. Settings is default one except MM: i changed it to 0 just to keep minimum lot size as 0.01. Will see. I will try to change/evaluate some settings tomorrow because we can use/trade many kinds of digital systems and indicators just having this one EA for different settings.
This EA opened and closed some trades so we are having good start.
EURUSD: 14 dollars
EURCHF: 7
NZDUSD: 14.
The other pairs did not have any trades yet.
Statements are attached to this post.
Drawdown was very small - we can see it from those 3 images (just look at the left corner after the words RDD Max: ...
EURUSD:
EURCHF:
NZDUSD:
The regular statements will be posted during the weekends as usually for many elite section EAs
-------------
- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators. Description of the indicators used - this post and more explanation cane be found started from this page till this one. Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
Terminator EA:
Latest versions of Terminator:
Digital Martingale EA is on this post. It is original version of Digital Martingale EA : this is the first of hopefully many different versions of Terminator EAs using Mladen's digital indicators plan on making martingale EA's and regular EA's using these indicators. The indicator is the same as Digital filters smooth -separate, but removed the MTF.
Description of the indicators used - this post.
Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
======================
Digital Martingale EA for FXCM broker.
Original version.
H1 timeframe.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY.
Since 10th of May 2011.
It is for all the pairs:
EURCHF:
Statements are attached to this post.
==================
My personal comment: it was good start of this EA original version - max floating drawdown was 53 dollars for all the pairs totally since 10th of may this year, all open trades were closed and profit made is 109 dollars. max open trades were 6 (for different pairs totally).
-------------
- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators. Description of the indicators used - this post and more explanation cane be found started from this page till this one. Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
I will continue something by the next few posts/pages on this thread - something which I started on this post, this post and this post. The last post may be edited for some new possible trading rules.
=============
More to follow ...
-------------
- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators. Description of the indicators used - this post and more explanation cane be found started from this page till this one. Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
Terminator EA:
Latest versions of Terminator:
Digital Martingale EA is on this post. It is original version of Digital Martingale EA : this is the first of hopefully many different versions of Terminator EAs using Mladen's digital indicators plan on making martingale EA's and regular EA's using these indicators. The indicator is the same as Digital filters smooth -separate, but removed the MTF.
Description of the indicators used - this post.
Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
======================
Digital Martingale EA for FXCM broker.
Original version.
H1 timeframe.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY.
Since 10th of May 2011.
It is for all the pairs - Metatrader statement:
Statements are attached to this post.
-------------
- Terminator all the versions, EAs, settings, indicators and manual trading as an options: read this post.
- the settings for C. I. S. M.P-1 EA is on this post.
- Digital Martingale EA is on this post. This EA is using digital filters indicators. Description of the indicators used - this post and more explanation cane be found started from this page till this one. Digital Martingale-2 EA is on this post. It is improved and corrected version of this EA.
- Visual statement is forward testing/trading results. More about it: Signal Performance Factor and visual statements: this post with the explanation and on those 2 posts as detailed comments: this post and this one.
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This is the first of hopefully many different versions of Ea's using Mladen's digital indicators plan on making martingale Ea's and regular Ea's using these indicators. The indicator is the same as Digital filters smooth -separate, but removed the mtf because to me makes it easier to code the mtf straight into the Ea. By default using 2 Stlm's on 2 timeframes and 1 rbci on fast stlm timeframe, by default have slow stlm set on H4 timeframe but this is all interchangeable, the filter types as well as the different timeframes!!!
ps) forgot to mention Ea is also using the fibpivots as additional filter and Dfs separate for ea is the digital indicator Ea is using !
Updated version posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177320/page25