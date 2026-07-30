Spread Indicator - page 3
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Mladen could you make this indicator multietimeframe? it doesn't record the data on lower time frames.
How can a spread be mtf?
How can a spread be mtf?
It just needs to take the average of the last couple bars. Average spread was 3 pips on the last 60 1 minute candles. It displays it on the 1 hour. Or just take the highest recorded spread value from the last # of 1 minute bars that would equal the higher time frame. I would prefer the latter.
It just needs to take the average of the last couple bars. Average spread was 3 pips on the last 60 1 minute candles. It displays it on the 1 hour. Or just take the highest recorded spread value from the last # of 1 minute bars that would equal the higher time frame. I would prefer the latter.
I don't think that that using different time frame changes anything in spread. Spread should not depend on the time frame
I don't think that that using different time frame changes anything in spread. Spread should not depend on the time frame
I think your misunderstanding me. I don't want to change the spread. When I look at the histogram, I want to see the highest or lowest spread for that frame. If I am trading the hour chart and switch to the four hour. It doesn't display any spread info regarding the last 8 hours I trades, only the current four hour bar. Because I never switched. Anyways I have to pay someone to do it. The coder said it has to be rebuilt because the current indicator only records current time chart spread, not all of them.
floating spread indicator
floatingspread.mq4
Forex_Spread_Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the spread meter on the chart.
Spread Control 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator was created primarily for visual monitoring of the spread change on historical data in the strategy tester. That is why it is recommended to run this indicator in the strategy tester in the "Every tick based on real data" mode.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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