Requests & Ideas, the beginning - page 270
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Hi, With those settings the Kama lines change , upper is blue and lower is orange so it is a neutral signal and it goes sideways, then in some instances their both the same, Top line is HA High and bottom is HA Low, so depending were price is determines color change. If I missed a few flat zones it was late night, But generally the flat zone are when Parabolic dots and KAMA lines come together and when they open up its trending
Hi Dave,
Where can I find the indicator 'higher high lower low stochastics(20)' that you have on your pic? It looks attracting. Thank you in advance.
Interesting article -
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My First "Grail"
The word "grail" is now often used among modern programmers ironically. It means for them the impossibility to create a "universal" program for all occasions. As to programming in MQL4, this word means impossibility to create an expert that would give fantastic effects in the real trading.
In reality, forex is the reflection of a complex conglomerate of phenomena - economic and industrial relations, human characters, politics. Moreover, and this is even more important, it cannot be simply formalized. Experienced traders recommend to enter the market only if there are three to five or even more signs indicating the possible trend.
At the same time, the regularities determined by now cannot completely provide a deep basis for market forecasting with high probability of success. The contradictory prognoses made by leading analysts of eminent banks and financial organizations confirm this. All analysts, without any exception, can very well interpret the events that have already happened, but only a few of them can give a sequence of really confident prognoses.
Let us be just towards them: These people do what they can do, most of them have a long trading experience and much knowledge we can envy. However, let us call things by their proper names: practically all of them are often mistaken. They can look big, enjoy more or less popularity, sometimes make a handsome fortune ("gurus" of different kinds are really well described in the Alexander Elder's book titled Trading for a Living: Psychology, Trading Tactics, Money Management), but the fact remains that even experienced analysts are often mistaken.
So, considering these circumstances, what are the chances of a first-time programmer who is just making his or her first steps in trading on Forex? Let us try to retrace the pathway that the beginner goes in his or her quest of the "Grail".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Automation of MQL5.com services
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.09.07 20:22
The MQL5.community continues to develop, and we are happy to see the number of members and service users growing. However, we are no longer able to moderate Market, Code Base and Freelance manually — this requires a lot of resources from our company. Therefore, we decided to provided maximum automation for the community processes, which require the help of service moderators.
We are working hard on the automation, and have already released the following updates:
If an issue cannot be solved, parties can still request Arbitration from the service moderators. In the future, we also plan to automate such cases.
The Product shall be described in a calm manner using simple clear sentences without slang and abbreviations.
- guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description;
- contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
- present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
- contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
- contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
- use images of money or valuables in any form;
- use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
We believe that control by the MQL5.community members will be as effective as the manual Product moderation.
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Hi Malden,
Presently I use the rsi heatmap and I think its great. Can you do something similar with the rsx indicator.
Hello Wieb, added the lines, also made in compatible with new mt4 versions, when compiling there are two minor warnings which don't seem to affect the indicator operation.
Hello,
Is it possible to get an mt5 version of this indicator