Requests & Ideas, the beginning - page 267

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please can u help i need an indicator with arrows notification on major reversals, maybe something that alerts before the candle closes for entry on the next candle.. something that works maybe like fractals alerting before candle close for entry on next candle. am a newbie trying to improve my trading. 


 
cougar68:

Hi mladen.

If possible would you make "for EA" version of the following indicator? 

yes...it is
 

3 CCI alert

 

Can I please get an indicator that on close of candle sounds an alert and pops up telling pair when 3 different CCI all agree by cross

of  125/-125 level?  ie 1333/2333/7777 CCI when all three cross above 125.

 

Please help! 

 
Can we find where was the most volume in a candle? 
 

Hi. Read the Moving Average Ribbon thread. It is interesting and very difficult to guess how reorder code of filled space behind price.

 

 

Is this able to work for the new metatrader? Email alerts ceased functioning.

 

Requests & Ideas

The beginning

After

  1. You describe (you provide) the idea.
  2. I place an open MQL5 code in this branch.
  3. I place this code in a CodeBase.  
  4. I specify the author of the idea and the author of a MQL5 code in a code.
 

Hi Mladen!

It is possible to have this big indicator overlayed on chart?
Very Thanks!

!


 
anatolj747:

Hi Mladen!

It is possible to have this big indicator overlayed on chart?
Very Thanks!

!

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies



Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.

Good luck.


 

Hi there everyone, 

Is there anyone who is willing to share an EA or code (or a link that has it) that opens buy/sell positions when two Moving Averages (MA) cross and

are filtered further by a 3rd MA that confirms the current trend on the MT4 platform?

I have basic understanding of programming/coding, initially i thought i just have to do the following (code below) but it seems the condition in the code is never met, even after observing the 2 MAs  cross, nothing happens.

I have searched the codebase for something similar but I didn't find anything apart from an indicator which shows notification when 2 MAs cross. I tried adding a buy/sell order immediately 

when the indicator gives a signal and saved the file as EA instead of an indicator but it was not working (no indications). 

I will appreciate any advice, comment or correction

	          
          if (ema_red == ema_purple && ema_red > ema_blue) // check when the ea's cross/meet
            Buy_Order();
         
          if (ema_red == ema_purple && ema_red < ema_blue) // check when the ea's cross/meet
            Sell_Order();
 
ITM7:

Hi there everyone, 

Is there anyone who is willing to share an EA or code (or a link that has it) that opens buy/sell positions when two Moving Averages (MA) cross and

are filtered further by a 3rd MA that confirms the current trend on the MT4 platform?

I have basic understanding of programming/coding, initially i thought i just have to do the following (code below) but it seems the condition in the code is never met, even after observing the 2 MAs  cross, nothing happens.

I have searched the codebase for something similar but I didn't find anything apart from an indicator which shows notification when 2 MAs cross. I tried adding a buy/sell order immediately 

when the indicator gives a signal and saved the file as EA instead of an indicator but it was not working (no indications). 

I will appreciate any advice, comment or correction


It is very unlikely that ema_red will exactly equal ema_purple, even if it looks that way on the chart.

You can read up on it here if you want more information about using == with doubles.

If you are checking for a cross, you need to look at the positions on the previous bar and compare them to the positions on the current bar e.g. 

if(previous_ema_red < previous_ema_purple && now_ema_red >= now_ema_purple && now_ema_red > now_ema_blue)
  BuyOrder();
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