Requests & Ideas, the beginning - page 267
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please can u help i need an indicator with arrows notification on major reversals, maybe something that alerts before the candle closes for entry on the next candle.. something that works maybe like fractals alerting before candle close for entry on next candle. am a newbie trying to improve my trading.
Hi mladen.
If possible would you make "for EA" version of the following indicator?
3 CCI alert
Can I please get an indicator that on close of candle sounds an alert and pops up telling pair when 3 different CCI all agree by cross
of 125/-125 level? ie 1333/2333/7777 CCI when all three cross above 125.
Please help!
Hi. Read the Moving Average Ribbon thread. It is interesting and very difficult to guess how reorder code of filled space behind price.
Is this able to work for the new metatrader? Email alerts ceased functioning.
Requests & Ideas
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Hi Mladen!
It is possible to have this big indicator overlayed on chart?
Very Thanks!
!
Hi Mladen!
It is possible to have this big indicator overlayed on chart?
Very Thanks!
!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
Good luck.
Hi there everyone,
Is there anyone who is willing to share an EA or code (or a link that has it) that opens buy/sell positions when two Moving Averages (MA) cross and
are filtered further by a 3rd MA that confirms the current trend on the MT4 platform?
I have basic understanding of programming/coding, initially i thought i just have to do the following (code below) but it seems the condition in the code is never met, even after observing the 2 MAs cross, nothing happens.
I have searched the codebase for something similar but I didn't find anything apart from an indicator which shows notification when 2 MAs cross. I tried adding a buy/sell order immediately
when the indicator gives a signal and saved the file as EA instead of an indicator but it was not working (no indications).
I will appreciate any advice, comment or correction
Hi there everyone,
Is there anyone who is willing to share an EA or code (or a link that has it) that opens buy/sell positions when two Moving Averages (MA) cross and
are filtered further by a 3rd MA that confirms the current trend on the MT4 platform?
I have basic understanding of programming/coding, initially i thought i just have to do the following (code below) but it seems the condition in the code is never met, even after observing the 2 MAs cross, nothing happens.
I have searched the codebase for something similar but I didn't find anything apart from an indicator which shows notification when 2 MAs cross. I tried adding a buy/sell order immediately
when the indicator gives a signal and saved the file as EA instead of an indicator but it was not working (no indications).
I will appreciate any advice, comment or correction
It is very unlikely that ema_red will exactly equal ema_purple, even if it looks that way on the chart.
You can read up on it here if you want more information about using == with doubles.
If you are checking for a cross, you need to look at the positions on the previous bar and compare them to the positions on the current bar e.g.