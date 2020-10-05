The Only Pivot - page 270

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The Only Pivot Revived

Hello everyone! I am Michael Deys. I am an intermediate forex trader. I would like to re-share an indicator created by Stevenali which is called The Only Pivot (PrevDayAndFloatingPivot_HLC.mq4). The reason I am posting this thread is to request anyone who can fine tune this indicator and later on create an EA for this system.

Firstly, lets only concentrate on fine tuning this indicator. The only part which requires fine tuning on this indicator is the FLOATING CURRENT PIVOT (magenta colored). This line is rough. I would like to kindly request if anyone can smoothen this line.

Thanks.

 

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Everything about Pivot

  1. Pivot indicators thread
  2. Pivot range thread (with indicators and trading system development)
  3. The Only Pivot: thread with pivot indicators and trading systems and separated thread with EA according to this system.
  4. Historical Pivot Indicator thread 
  5. Pivot Like DOTS Indicator thread
  6. CCI Woodie like - the thread with Woodie Pivots indicator
  7. Bar Pivot System and EA - the thread
  8. Auto Fibonacci indicator - the thread with Pivot Points Multitimeframe indicator
  9. Pivot Scalper using Pivot Points - Daily (Shifted) - the thread
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TimeZonePivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

TimeZonePivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A channel built on the opening price of the hour fixed in the settings.

 
Sergey Golubev:

TimeZonePivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5 


A channel built on the opening price of the hour fixed in the settings.

Nice one, thanks.
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