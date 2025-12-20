Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning - page 129
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Stochastic_Convergence_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Starter - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA refers to three timeframe, each having one iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator). The timeframes are specified in parameters Fast: timeframe, Normal: timeframe, and Slow: timeframe.
You can reverse trading signals (using parameter Reverse) and you can also forcedly close the positions opposite to the signal (using parameter Close opposite).
Awesome Oscillator Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
This EA uses a modified Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. A Buy signal is generated when a negative AO green bar appears after consecutive negative red bars. A Sell signal is generated when a positive AO red bar appears after consecutive positive green bars. Stochastics and Bollinger Bands are also used as trade entry filters. An open trade can be closed based on an AO bar color reversal. The red/green (up/down) indicator buffers and the fast/slow AO periods are accessed in the EA using the iCustom() function. AwesomeV2.mq4 should be placed in the Indicators folder. This EA uses the H4 EURUSD chart and is tested from Jan 2010 thru April 2019.
Having a stochastic calculation that can use custom prices for calculation allows us to filter those prices prior to using them in calculation. That way we are not smoothing the already calculated stochastic nor we are calculating a "raw" stochastic of some filtered value but we are "intervening" in the core of the stochastic calculation and we can make a new kind of stochastic that way
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This one is a sort of it. If you set the filter to <= 1 then you are going to get a good old high-low stochastic, otherwise close, high and low are going to first be filtered (using super smoother in this case) and only then used in stochastic calculation. Result is a smoother stochastic with minimal lag added@M
@Mladen Rakic do you have a version of this indicator in mtf?
Thanks,
Dnzshax
Stochastic Time Control - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator based on iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).
Additional features added:
eaStochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5
EA on the Stochastic indicator.
Stochastic Levels Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The iStochastic indicator (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) whose levels are drawn by the histogram.
iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) has two levels. The area from the upper level and above and the area from the lower level and below are filled with a histogram for better perception of the level boundaries.
Stochastic Levels Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The iStochastic indicator (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) whose levels are drawn by the histogram.
iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) has two levels. The area from the upper level and above and the area from the lower level and below are filled with a histogram for better perception of the level boundaries.
And this is the EA based on this indicator -
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Stochastic Levels Histogram EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works on the Stochastic Levels Histogram custom indicator and generates a signal only when the indicator has a histogram.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stochastic
Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.29 18:14
As the new Stochastic indicator was created today for the forum (CodeCase) so we are trying to check about how to use it instead of standard Stochastic indicator.
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New Stochastic -
Stochastic Levels Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In the indicator, the levels are included in the input parameters - this is very convenient for visual testing of Expert Advisors. Plus, the entire area above the top level and below the bottom is colored. The area takes into account both the main and the Stochastic signal lines.
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Thus, please find improved 3 Stochastic trading system using this new indicator: