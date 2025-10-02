Heikin Ashi (better formula) - page 11

New comment
 
mladen:
That makes a lot more sense now. Thank you.

Happy trading

 

Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF) - expert for MetaTrader 

----------------

Heiken Ashi in Subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

Heiken Ashi in Subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 4

----------------

HA Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4
 
Hello there mladen, I surmise you are correct: I imply that the RSI or the albWPR are determined dependent on the HA open, close, high and low light qualities. I attempted to execute the albWPR on HeikenAshi, however I didn't succeded. If you don't mind find appended an all-encompassing HeikenAshi indi rendition (with KAMA and ALMA) and my preliminary of the RSI or the albWPR indi.
 

How to create a custom indicator (Heiken Ashi) using MQL5

How to create a custom indicator (Heiken Ashi) using MQL5

It is about a method to overcome this challenge by benefiting from the iCustom function and creating your custom indicator following your terms and based on your preferences. We will also see an example, as we will create a custom Heiken Ashi technical indicator and we will use this custom indicator in trading system examples.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.08 06:15

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA

In this article, we are excited to introduce the Heikin Ashi technique for trend reversal calculations, adding another layer to our integrated strategy that combines quantitative analysis with classic price action methods. One significant advantage of Heikin Ashi is its ability to filter out market noise, allowing traders to focus on the underlying trend without being distracted by minor price fluctuations. This approach smooths out market fluctuations and ensures that decisions are data-driven, providing a disciplined framework applicable to diverse financial markets worldwide.

 

Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 1): Developing a custom indicator

Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 1): Developing a custom indicator

This article is the first part of a two-part series. In part one, we will explore the theory behind Heikin Ashi candles, explain how they are calculated, and walk through the step-by-step process of coding a Heikin Ashi indicator from scratch using MQL5. The goal is not just to copy-paste source code but to truly understand the why behind each line of the source code so that you can apply these best practices when building your custom indicators.
Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 1): Developing a custom indicator
Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 1): Developing a custom indicator
  • 2025.09.08
  • www.mql5.com
This article is the first installment in a two-part series designed to impart practical skills and best practices for writing custom indicators in MQL5. Using Heikin Ashi as a working example, the article explores the theory behind Heikin Ashi charts, explains how Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated, and demonstrates their application in technical analysis. The centerpiece is a step-by-step guide to developing a fully functional Heikin Ashi indicator from scratch, with clear explanations to help readers understand what to code and why. This foundational knowledge sets the stage for Part Two, where we will build an expert advisor that trades based on Heikin Ashi logic.
 

Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA

Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA

This article is the second part of the series "Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi." In Part One, we built a custom Heikin Ashi indicator using MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), following best practices for custom indicator development. In this next part, we move a step further and develop an Expert Advisor named Zen Breakout, which uses our custom Heikin Ashi indicator and the standard MetaTrader 5 Fractals indicator to generate reliable breakout signals.
Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA
Building a Professional Trading System with Heikin Ashi (Part 2): Developing an EA
  • 2025.10.02
  • www.mql5.com
This article explains how to develop a professional Heikin Ashi-based Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5. You will learn how to set up input parameters, enumerations, indicators, global variables, and implement the core trading logic. You will also be able to run a backtest on gold to validate your work.
1...4567891011
New comment