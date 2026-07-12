Traders joking, the beginning - page 54

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marcelcorzo:
Pleeeeaaseeee, e-mail me your EA.... I'll stop to trade right in the middle top...

Did you see the trend ? I always follow the trend, its my best friend

 
Michel:
Did you see the trend ? I always follow the trend, its my best friend

friend... unless it's going to the end ... fri-end

 

Stress Control

Look on the image. If something is moving here very fast it means that you are under stress. And you are fully under stress if the movement is very fast.

If nothing is moving for you on those images - you are almost dead.


Files:
stress1.gif  31 kb
stress2.gif  77 kb
stress3.gif  134 kb
 

Its a trend which is your friend until it bends, and then thats the end.

I'm such a poet.

 

New way, noise removal. And, who says you can't trade from the middle of the chart?

This is the pound this morning 15M chart taken about 30 minutes from post time

edit added the second screen shot of just the noise that was removed from the price

 

Look at this video:

Streaming eTrade Financial Fund Manager - videos & advertising media

"Make Your Fund Manager Work Harder." lol

 

Another one, jeje

Streaming Best Of Last Week Video: Capital Economics Today

"Before You Begin Listening, Ask Yourself Who's Talking."

 

Here is another one.....

Some Imbeciles Might Behave Angrily

 
Pava:
Some Imbeciles Might Behave Angrily

What are you talking about?

 

:)

marcelcorzo:
What are you talking about?

If you want to be sucksassfull in trading you should be able to read between the lines....not sniff on them....

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