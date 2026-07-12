Traders joking, the beginning - page 54
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Pleeeeaaseeee, e-mail me your EA.... I'll stop to trade right in the middle top...
Did you see the trend ? I always follow the trend, its my best friend
Did you see the trend ? I always follow the trend, its my best friend
friend... unless it's going to the end ... fri-end
Stress Control
Look on the image. If something is moving here very fast it means that you are under stress. And you are fully under stress if the movement is very fast.
If nothing is moving for you on those images - you are almost dead.
Its a trend which is your friend until it bends, and then thats the end.
I'm such a poet.
New way, noise removal. And, who says you can't trade from the middle of the chart?
This is the pound this morning 15M chart taken about 30 minutes from post time
edit added the second screen shot of just the noise that was removed from the price
Look at this video:
Streaming eTrade Financial Fund Manager - videos & advertising media
"Make Your Fund Manager Work Harder." lol
Another one, jeje
Streaming Best Of Last Week Video: Capital Economics Today
"Before You Begin Listening, Ask Yourself Who's Talking."
Here is another one.....
Some Imbeciles Might Behave Angrily
Some Imbeciles Might Behave Angrily
What are you talking about?
:)
What are you talking about?
If you want to be sucksassfull in trading you should be able to read between the lines....not sniff on them....