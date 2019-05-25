20 pips system - page 24
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aud usd from june 2006
still profitable with better settings (compares with 100 pips orignal settings)...521 pips
usd yen 3 years backtests
This is a great little system.Enjoy these EAS and thank newDigital and Igorad for their efforts
20 pip expert on gbp yen
nice performer 3 year performance backtests
I've received this error in the Experts TAB.
2007.09.09 23:00:02 20PipsExpert_v2.1 USDCHF,M15: SELLSTOP: OrderSend failed with error #130
Is it something I'm doing wrong?
Thanks in advance!
CeroOnda
I've received this error in the Experts TAB.
2007.09.09 23:00:02 20PipsExpert_v2.1 USDCHF,M15: SELLSTOP: OrderSend failed with error #130
Is it something I'm doing wrong?
Thanks in advance!CeroOnda
I am testing in elite section with exact the same settings posted on this thread.
For USDCHF:
StartTime=4 (pending order on USDCHF will be open at 4 am Metatrader server time)
Stop Loss =100
Take Profit =40
PendOrdGap =25
and so on.
If you get error #130 it means that EA can not open the order:
- may be, you did not change this time (4am) to your broket's time. Because 4 am is for Alpari (GMT+2).
- or your Metatrader was disconnected from the broker.
20PipsExpert_v2.1 through NF
Newdigital,I am going to foward test 20PipsExpert_v2.1 through NF broker,would you please help to have a look if my setting is correct expecially for the time setting with different broker.Thank you very much.
Hi nancy2006bj,
Please find my settings (attached in zip file as an images).
I am forward testing it for more than 1 year using the same settings (atached) and the same account and the same broker. I am using Alpari broker: GMT+1 in winter and GMT+2 in summer:
As i remember North Finance is in GMT+2 in winter (right now) and GMT+3 in summer. It means if Alpari is having 5 am so NF is having 6 am on same bar. +1 hour.
As I said I've never changed the settings.
Please don't expect quck profit from this EA as this Ea is not trading often and it is for long run.
Also please find some forward testing results for 1 year (attached).
Newdigital,Your explain is very helpful to me. As your Know,I was going to use Alpari to do some farward test in order to get the same result with your test result,but unluckly,by your point out,what I downloaded was Alpari-UK MT,and yours is Alpari-russion. Newdigital,would you help me to know where can I download Alpari-russion MT to do my test in order to have the same result as you post?Hopefully,I can get the same profitable test result as yours.
Thank you very much
Hi nancy2006bj,
Please find my settings (attached in zip file as an images).
I am forward testing it for more than 1 year using the same settings (atached) and the same account and the same broker. I am using Alpari broker: GMT+1 in winter and GMT+2 in summer:
As i remember North Finance is in GMT+2 in winter (right now) and GMT+3 in summer. It means if Alpari is having 5 am so NF is having 6 am on same bar. +1 hour.
As I said I've never changed the settings.
Please don't expect quck profit from this EA as this Ea is not trading often and it is for long run.Also please find some forward testing results for 1 year (attached).
Forex trading with Alpari. Online foreign exchange trading. Forex news, charts, analysis.
We all are backtesting EAs using Alpari rus so I am forward testing this EA using this broker.
If you don't want to use Alpari rus so their data is similar with North Finance broker and Fibo Group broker. And with Liteforex sometimes (out of the forex news; during the news - similar with IBFX).
IBFX (and FXDD) data is different. If you want to use this EA on IBFX so you must optimize my Alpari rus settings (concerning the time as well) using IBFX backtesting data at least for some times to correct the settings to be IBFX settings. That is not difficult at all. The main subject is
- to have IBFX data inside your IBFX Metatrader (M1),
- have my Alpari rus settings (see my last post),
- to know IBFX and Alpari broker server time (see my last post)
- and to know how to optimize and backtesting (general knowledge).
- then compare your IBFX forward testing results with my results (just to have a hope that it will be similar).
Well.
I finished with this EA.
So please find EA (for trading, not for alarm).
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY.
M15 timeframe.
In pdf file you will find some statistics (based on every thick 90% 2001 - 2006 data for all the pairs). It is the profit since 2001 till now separated by year and by month.
6 pages.
From this pdf file we understand that this system is profitable (in long play) and it is some kind of portfolio (see page #6 in pdf file).
This EA is acting on daily closed bar and because of that it should have very similar results with every broker.One thing only. There is StartTime in EA's settings. So please note that it is Alpari Metatrader time (GMT+2). If you are using North Finance (for example) you have GMT+3 and this StartTime should be corrected in pre-set files (+1 to the value in pre-set files). If you are using IBFX or other broker so correct StartTime in all preset files.
Hi..I use a broker that has 3 GMT offset. So how can i set this up in EA?
u mentioned start time should be corrected in pre-set files (+1 to the value in preset files..
preset files looks like
StartTime=16
StartTime,F=1
StartTime,1=16
StartTime,2=1
StartTime,3=16
which one we should change?
Thanks