20 pips system - page 29

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Keith Watford:

You are responding to a thread that is over 7 years old.

I don't think that any of the posters are still here.

Old but, is the strategy good?

 
How does it really work?
 
good job, nice thread in this forum. i will learn it
 

 

How to Trade - 20 pips forex strategy and how does it work - blog post.

20 pips forex strategy

 
Is there any EA for this system?
 
landorra:
Is there any EA for this system?

20PipsExpert_v2.1 EA should be on this post #6 (but EA is very old so I think - it should be fixed for Metatrader build 600+).

 
Sergey Golubev:

20PipsExpert_v2.1 EA should be on this post #6 (but EA is very old so I think - it should be fixed for Metatrader build 600+).

Fixed one error and a few warnings.

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