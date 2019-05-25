20 pips system - page 29
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You are responding to a thread that is over 7 years old.
I don't think that any of the posters are still here.
Old but, is the strategy good?
How to Trade - 20 pips forex strategy and how does it work - blog post.
Is there any EA for this system?
20PipsExpert_v2.1 EA should be on this post #6 (but EA is very old so I think - it should be fixed for Metatrader build 600+).
20PipsExpert_v2.1 EA should be on this post #6 (but EA is very old so I think - it should be fixed for Metatrader build 600+).
Fixed one error and a few warnings.