How to code? - page 346
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Hi, mladen, may I ask you - to add sound alerts to this indicator please? Many thanks
Mladen or coders,
How to create in mql4 container boxes like these in the picture? Obj_label?
Definitely this indicator is useful, especially when you combine it with zigzag.
Very good start to ea coding.
Definitely this indicator is useful, especially when you combine it with zigzag.
Very good start to ea coding.
Could you please post the source file .mql4 ?
Thanks
Hi
i have 3 ma cross alert indicator.This inidcaotr when is cross ma take alert.i want add code (candel price touch) to 3ma indictor.if is price touch ma1 ma2 ma3 send notification my gsm.How can i doing ? thank you help me ...sory my bad english
Please use the SRC button for including code in your post:
============
Mq4 youtube coding lessons - the thread with videos
============All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
Help me - Account Balance Sunday
Hi,
I'm trying since yesterday to tinker a cache of my all week since the Account Balance Sunday (market success Opening) reveals.
I need To bring to run an EA Account Balance of Sunday at the market success Opening to the Equity Manager correctly.
double usedacc = 0;
...
if (usedacc == 0 | | DayOfWeek () == 0) usedacc = Account Balance ();
...
Just does not work
Maybe someone can help me as I best l Can
Sorry to the bad English
HI.. Did you get a reply or answer to your question above?
I am trying to pickup the Sunday Balance
thanks
Please i need help on how to code ADX including +Di and -Di in MTL4, thanks
and how to use it open and close trade
<2 posts combined by moderator>
Asobeds: and how to use it open and close trade
Messages Editor
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.