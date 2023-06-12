How to code? - page 346

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Hi, mladen, may I ask you - to add sound alerts to this indicator please? Many thanks

Files:
patterns.ex4  45 kb
 

Mladen or coders,

 How to create in mql4 container boxes like these in the picture? Obj_label?

Files:
infoboard.png  204 kb
 
Kale:

Definitely this indicator is useful, especially when you combine it with zigzag.

Very good start to ea coding.


Kale:

Definitely this indicator is useful, especially when you combine it with zigzag.

Very good start to ea coding.


Could you please post the source file .mql4 ? 

Thanks

  
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                3 MA Cross with alert.mq4 |
//|                                                                   mladen |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "mladen"
#property link      "mladenfx@gmail.com"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 9
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_color2 Orange
#property indicator_color3 DodgerBlue
#property indicator_color4 Red
#property indicator_color5 Blue
#property indicator_color6 FireBrick
#property indicator_color7 Blue
#property indicator_color8 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color9 Red
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_width5 2
#property indicator_width6 2
#property indicator_width7 2
#property indicator_width8 2
#property indicator_width9 2


//
//
//
//
//

extern string TimeFrame        = "Current time frame";
extern int    FasterMA         = 10;//5;
extern int    FasterShift      = 0;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD     FasterMode  = 1;
extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FasterPrice = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern int    MediumMA         = 20;
extern int    MediumShift      = 0;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD     MediumMode  = 1;
extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MediumPrice = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern int    SlowerMA         = 40;//34;
extern int    SlowerShift      = 0;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD     SlowerMode  = 1;
extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowerPrice = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern bool   showMAs          = true;
extern bool   alertsOn         = false;
extern bool   alertsOnCurrent  = true;
extern bool   alertsOnFastCrossMiddle = true;
extern bool   alertsOnFastCrossSlow   = true;
extern bool   alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow = true;
extern bool   alertsMessage    = true;
extern bool   alertsSound      = false;
extern bool   alertsNotify     = false;
extern bool   alertsEmail      = false;
extern bool   showarrows_ms    = false;//true;
extern bool   showarrows_fs    = true;
extern bool   showarrows_fm    = true;
extern int    arrowUpCode_ms    = 159;
extern int    arrowDownCode_ms  = 159;
extern int    arrowUpCode_fs    = 233;
extern int    arrowDownCode_fs  = 234;
extern int    arrowUpCode_fm    = 116;
extern int    arrowDownCode_fm  = 116;
extern bool   Interpolate      = true;



extern bool   ArrowsOnFirstBar = false;
extern double arrowsFMGap      = 0.50;
extern double arrowsFSGap      = 0.75;
extern double arrowsMSGap      = 1.00;

//
//
//
//
//

double CrossfmUp[];
double CrossfmDn[];
double CrossfsUp[];
double CrossfsDn[];
double CrossmsUp[];
double CrossmsDn[];
double ma1[];
double ma2[];
double ma3[];
double trendfm[];
double trendfs[];
double trendms[];

//
//
//
//
//

string indicatorFileName;
bool   returnBars;
int    timeFrame;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//
//

int init()
{
   IndicatorBuffers(12);
   //SetIndexBuffer(0,CrossmsUp);                    SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(0,arrowUpCode)  ;
   SetIndexBuffer(0,CrossmsUp);   if (showarrows_ms) { SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(0,arrowUpCode_ms)  ; } else SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_NONE);
   //SetIndexBuffer(1,CrossmsDn);                    SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(1,arrowDownCode);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,CrossmsDn);   if (showarrows_ms) { SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(1,arrowDownCode_ms); } else SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_NONE);
   //SetIndexBuffer(2,CrossfsUp);                    SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(2,arrowUpCode)  ;
   SetIndexBuffer(2,CrossfsUp);   if (showarrows_fs) { SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(2,arrowUpCode_fs)  ; } else SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_NONE);
   //SetIndexBuffer(3,CrossfsDn);                    SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(3,arrowDownCode);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,CrossfsDn);   if (showarrows_fs) { SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(3,arrowDownCode_fs); } else SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_NONE);
   //SetIndexBuffer(4,CrossfmUp);                    SetIndexStyle(4, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(4,arrowUpCode)  ;
   SetIndexBuffer(4,CrossfmUp);   if (showarrows_fm) { SetIndexStyle(4, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(4,arrowUpCode_fm)  ; } else SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_NONE);
   //SetIndexBuffer(5,CrossfmDn);                    SetIndexStyle(5, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(5,arrowDownCode);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,CrossfmDn);   if (showarrows_fm) { SetIndexStyle(5, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(5,arrowDownCode_fm); } else SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_NONE);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(6,ma1); 
   SetIndexBuffer(7,ma2); 
   SetIndexBuffer(8,ma3); 
   SetIndexBuffer(9 ,trendfm); 
   SetIndexBuffer(10,trendfs); 
   SetIndexBuffer(11,trendms); 
   if (showMAs)
   {
      SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_LINE);
      SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_LINE);
      SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_LINE);
   }      
   else
   {
      SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_NONE);
      SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_NONE);
      SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_NONE);
   } 
   
   //
   //
   //
   //
   //
   
   indicatorFileName = WindowExpertName();
   returnBars        = TimeFrame == "returnBars";     if (returnBars)     return(0);
   timeFrame         = stringToTimeFrame(TimeFrame);
   
      SetIndexShift(6,FasterShift*timeFrame/Period());
      SetIndexShift(7,MediumShift*timeFrame/Period());
      SetIndexShift(8,SlowerShift*timeFrame/Period());
   
   IndicatorShortName(timeFrameToString(timeFrame)+" 3 ma cross ");     
   return(0);
}
int deinit()
{
   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//
//

int start()
{ 
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
      if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
      if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
           int limit=MathMin(Bars-counted_bars,Bars-1);
           if (FasterShift < 0) limit = MathMax(limit,-FasterShift);
           if (MediumShift < 0) limit = MathMax(limit,-MediumShift);
           if (SlowerShift < 0) limit = MathMax(limit,-SlowerShift);
           if (returnBars) { CrossmsUp[0] = limit+1; return(0); }
   
            if (timeFrame!=Period())
            {
               int shift = -1; if (ArrowsOnFirstBar) shift=1;
               limit = MathMax(limit,MathMin(Bars-1,iCustom(NULL,timeFrame,indicatorFileName,"returnBars",0,0)*timeFrame/Period()));
               for (int i=limit; i>=0; i--)
               {
                  int y = iBarShift(NULL,timeFrame,Time[i]);   
                  int x = iBarShift(NULL,timeFrame,Time[i+shift]);            
                     ma1[i]       = iCustom(NULL,timeFrame,indicatorFileName,"calculateValue",FasterMA,0,FasterMode,FasterPrice,MediumMA,0,MediumMode,MediumPrice,SlowerMA,0,SlowerMode,SlowerPrice,showMAs,alertsOn,alertsOnCurrent,alertsOnFastCrossMiddle,alertsOnFastCrossSlow,alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow,alertsMessage,alertsSound,alertsNotify,alertsEmail,showarrows_ms,showarrows_fs,showarrows_fm,6,y);
                     ma2[i]       = iCustom(NULL,timeFrame,indicatorFileName,"calculateValue",FasterMA,0,FasterMode,FasterPrice,MediumMA,0,MediumMode,MediumPrice,SlowerMA,0,SlowerMode,SlowerPrice,showMAs,alertsOn,alertsOnCurrent,alertsOnFastCrossMiddle,alertsOnFastCrossSlow,alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow,alertsMessage,alertsSound,alertsNotify,alertsEmail,showarrows_ms,showarrows_fs,showarrows_fm,7,y);
                     ma3[i]       = iCustom(NULL,timeFrame,indicatorFileName,"calculateValue",FasterMA,0,FasterMode,FasterPrice,MediumMA,0,MediumMode,MediumPrice,SlowerMA,0,SlowerMode,SlowerPrice,showMAs,alertsOn,alertsOnCurrent,alertsOnFastCrossMiddle,alertsOnFastCrossSlow,alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow,alertsMessage,alertsSound,alertsNotify,alertsEmail,showarrows_ms,showarrows_fs,showarrows_fm,8,y);
                     CrossfmUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                     CrossfmDn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                     CrossfsUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                     CrossfsDn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                     CrossmsUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                     CrossmsDn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
                     trendfm[i]   = trendfm[i+1];
                     trendfs[i]   = trendfs[i+1];
                     trendms[i]   = trendms[i+1];
                     if (x!=y)
                     {
                        if (ma1[i]>ma2[i]) trendfm[i] =  1;
                        if (ma1[i]<ma2[i]) trendfm[i] = -1;
                        if (ma1[i]>ma3[i]) trendfs[i] =  1;
                        if (ma1[i]<ma3[i]) trendfs[i] = -1;
                        if (ma2[i]>ma3[i]) trendms[i] =  1;
                        if (ma2[i]<ma3[i]) trendms[i] = -1;
                        double range = iATR(NULL,0,15,i);         
                        if (alertsOnFastCrossMiddle && trendfm[i]!=trendfm[i+1]) 
                           if (trendfm[i] == 1)
                                 CrossfmUp[i] = MathMin(ma1[i],ma2[i])-range*arrowsFMGap;
                           else  CrossfmDn[i] = MathMax(ma1[i],ma2[i])+range*arrowsFMGap;
                        if (alertsOnFastCrossSlow && trendfs[i]!=trendfs[i+1]) 
                           if (trendfs[i] == 1)
                                 CrossfsUp[i] = MathMin(ma1[i],ma3[i])-range*arrowsFSGap;
                           else  CrossfsDn[i] = MathMax(ma1[i],ma3[i])+range*arrowsFSGap;
                        if (alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow && trendms[i]!=trendms[i+1]) 
                           if (trendms[i] == 1)
                                 CrossmsUp[i] = MathMin(ma2[i],ma3[i])-range*arrowsMSGap;
                           else  CrossmsDn[i] = MathMax(ma2[i],ma3[i])+range*arrowsMSGap;
                     }
                  
                      //
                      //
                      //
                      //
                      //
            
                      if (!Interpolate || y==iBarShift(NULL,timeFrame,Time[i-1])) continue;

                      //
                      //
                      //
                      //
                      //

                      datetime time = iTime(NULL,timeFrame,y);
                        for(int n = 1; i+n < Bars && Time[i+n] >= time; n++) continue;  
                        for(int k = 1; k < n; k++) 
                        {
                           ma1[i+k] = ma1[i] + (ma1[i+n] - ma1[i]) * k/n;
                           ma2[i+k] = ma2[i] + (ma2[i+n] - ma2[i]) * k/n;     
                           ma3[i+k] = ma3[i] + (ma3[i+n] - ma3[i]) * k/n;                                  
                        }       
               }
               return(0);
     }
     
     //
     //
     //
     //
     //
     
     for(i = limit; i >=0; i--)
     {    
         CrossfmUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         CrossfmDn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         CrossfsUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         CrossfsDn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         CrossmsUp[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         CrossmsDn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
         ma1[i]       = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterMA, FasterShift, FasterMode, FasterPrice, i);
         ma2[i]       = iMA(NULL, 0, MediumMA, MediumShift, MediumMode, MediumPrice, i);
         ma3[i]       = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerMA, SlowerShift, SlowerMode, SlowerPrice, i);
         trendfm[i]   = trendfm[i+1];
         trendfs[i]   = trendfs[i+1];
         trendms[i]   = trendms[i+1];
               if (ma1[i]>ma2[i]) trendfm[i] =  1;
               if (ma1[i]<ma2[i]) trendfm[i] = -1;
               if (ma1[i]>ma3[i]) trendfs[i] =  1;
               if (ma1[i]<ma3[i]) trendfs[i] = -1;
               if (ma2[i]>ma3[i]) trendms[i] =  1;
               if (ma2[i]<ma3[i]) trendms[i] = -1;
         
      //
      //
      //
      //
      //
         
      range = iATR(NULL,0,15,i);         
         if (alertsOnFastCrossMiddle && trendfm[i]!=trendfm[i+1]) 
            if (trendfm[i] == 1)
                  CrossfmUp[i] = MathMin(ma1[i],ma2[i])-range*arrowsFMGap;
            else  CrossfmDn[i] = MathMax(ma1[i],ma2[i])+range*arrowsFMGap;
         if (alertsOnFastCrossSlow && trendfs[i]!=trendfs[i+1]) 
            if (trendfs[i] == 1)
                  CrossfsUp[i] = MathMin(ma1[i],ma3[i])-range*arrowsFSGap;
            else  CrossfsDn[i] = MathMax(ma1[i],ma3[i])+range*arrowsFSGap;
         if (alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow && trendms[i]!=trendms[i+1]) 
            if (trendms[i] == 1)
                  CrossmsUp[i] = MathMin(ma2[i],ma3[i])-range*arrowsMSGap;
            else  CrossmsDn[i] = MathMax(ma2[i],ma3[i])+range*arrowsMSGap;
   }   
   manageAlerts();
   return(0);
 }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//

void manageAlerts()
{
   if (alertsOn)
   {
      int whichBar=1; if (alertsOnCurrent) whichBar = 0;
   
      //
      //
      //
      //
      //
         
         static string   mess1 = "";
         static datetime time1 = 0;
            if (alertsOnFastCrossMiddle && trendfm[whichBar]!=trendfm[whichBar+1]) 
            if (trendfm[whichBar] == 1)
                  doAlert(mess1,time1,"Fast MA crossed Medium MA UP");
            else  doAlert(mess1,time1,"Fast MA crossed Medium MA DOWN");
         static string   mess2 = "";
         static datetime time2 = 0;
            if (alertsOnFastCrossSlow && trendfs[whichBar]!=trendfs[whichBar+1]) 
            if (trendfs[whichBar] == 1)
                  doAlert(mess2,time2,"Fast MA crossed Slow MA UP");
            else  doAlert(mess2,time2,"Fast MA crossed Slow MA DOWN");
         static string   mess3 = "";
         static datetime time3 = 0;
            if (alertsOnMiddleCrossSlow && trendms[whichBar]!=trendms[whichBar+1]) 
            if (trendms[whichBar] == 1)
                  doAlert(mess3,time3,"Medium MA crossed Slow MA UP");
            else  doAlert(mess3,time3,"Medium MA crossed Slow MA DOWN");
   }               
}
 
//
//
//
//
//
//
 
void doAlert(string& previousAlert, datetime& previousTime, string doWhat)
{
   string message;
   
      if (previousAlert != doWhat || previousTime != Time[0]) {
          previousAlert  = doWhat;
          previousTime   = Time[0];

          //
          //
          //
          //
          //

           message =  StringConcatenate(Symbol()," ",timeFrameToString(timeFrame)," at ",TimeToStr(TimeLocal(),TIME_SECONDS)," 3 MA line crossing ",doWhat);
             if (alertsMessage) Alert(message);
             if (alertsNotify)  SendNotification(message);
             if (alertsEmail)   SendMail(StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"3 MA line crossing"),message);
             if (alertsSound)   PlaySound("alert2.wav");
      }
}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------
//|                                                                  
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//
//
//
//

string sTfTable[] = {"M1","M5","M10","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN"};
int    iTfTable[] = {1,5,10,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200};

//
//
//
//
//

int stringToTimeFrame(string tfs)
{
   tfs = stringUpperCase(tfs);
   for (int i=ArraySize(iTfTable)-1; i>=0; i--)
         if (tfs==sTfTable[i] || tfs==""+iTfTable[i]) return(MathMax(iTfTable[i],Period()));
                                                      return(Period());
}

//
//
//
//
//

string timeFrameToString(int tf)
{
   for (int i=ArraySize(iTfTable)-1; i>=0; i--) 
         if (tf==iTfTable[i]) return(sTfTable[i]);
                              return("");
}

//
//
//
//
//

string stringUpperCase(string str)
{
   string   s = str;

   for (int length=StringLen(str)-1; length>=0; length--)
   {
      int tchar = StringGetChar(s, length);
         if((tchar > 96 && tchar < 123) || (tchar > 223 && tchar < 256))
                     s = StringSetChar(s, length, tchar - 32);
         else if(tchar > -33 && tchar < 0)
                     s = StringSetChar(s, length, tchar + 224);
   }
   return(s);
}

Hi

i have 3 ma cross alert indicator.This inidcaotr when is cross ma take alert.i want add code (candel price touch) to  3ma indictor.if is price touch ma1 ma2 ma3  send notification my gsm.How can i doing ? thank you help me ...sory my bad english

 

Please use the SRC button for including code in your post:


 

============

Mq4 youtube coding lessons - the thread with videos

 

============

All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
 
Forexlist:

Help me - Account Balance Sunday

Hi,

I'm trying since yesterday to tinker a cache of my all week since the Account Balance Sunday (market success Opening) reveals.

I need To bring to run an EA Account Balance of Sunday at the market success Opening to the Equity Manager correctly.

double usedacc = 0;

...

if (usedacc == 0 | | DayOfWeek () == 0) usedacc = Account Balance ();

...

Just does not work

Maybe someone can help me as I best l Can

Sorry to the bad English

HI.. Did you get a reply or answer to your question above?

I am trying to pickup the Sunday Balance 


thanks

 

Please i need help on how to code ADX including +Di and -Di in MTL4, thanks

and how to use it open and close trade

<2 posts combined by moderator>

 
Asobeds: Please i need help on how to code ADX including +Di and -Di in MTL4, thanks
Asobeds: and how to use it open and close trade
  1. Don't make multiple posts; edit your post.
              Messages Editor

  2. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help 2017.04.21

    Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12

  3. Perhaps you should read the manual. iADX - MQL4 Reference

  4. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.
    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
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