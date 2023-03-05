The Murrey Math Trading System - page 171
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Metatrader 4
Metatrader 5
Murrey Math
The beginning
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Hi, i am not familiar with this indicator, is this same with pivot line?
You can look at this thread: Something about Murrey
Hi Everyone,
Murray Math is part of Trading System but I'm only interested in these levels [1/8, 2/8, -1/8, -2/8, and 4/8]
I'd like to know from the Forum if there is any good and working Dashboard out there that I can alter to only scan for prices at this levels or X number of pips close to these levels.
I'll be happy to receive some help on this as I've looked in several forums with no luck.
Thanks in advance.
Murreys_Math_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Murreys Math Oscillator is a market direction oscillator with Murray levels.
When the oscillator reaches the next Murray level, the column color changes to the one corresponding to that level.
MurreyMathFixPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Murrey levels are an efficient tool to forecast the changes in price movement. The main idea of this system is that all markets move in the same manner.
The levels were developed based on Gann theory: The basis is Gann square 8x8 used for describing the price movement with the time. These Murrey levels make the market clearer for a trader and help you make your trading profitable. They can be added to various trading strategies
thanks, will try that.
Please i am looking for the MT5 version of this murray math ?Can anyone help me?
Please i am looking for the MT5 version of this murray math ?Can anyone help me?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510