The Murrey Math Trading System - page 171

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Metatrader 4

  1. Murrey_Math_Line_X (indicator)
  2. Murrey Math Lines (Support and Resistance) (indicator)
  3. Murrey Math Modified (indicator)
  4. Murrey Math MT VG (indicator)

Metatrader 5

  1. Math-System (indicator)
  2. Murrey Math FixPeriod (indicator)
  3. Murrey Math Lines for the Current Bar (indicator)
  4. Murrey Math Lines (support and resistance) (indicator)

 

Murrey Math


The beginning

  1. A better Murray Math?
  2. Murrey Math EA thread
  3. MurreyMath Elliotwaves System thread
  4. Something about Murrey

After

  1. The key thread: The Murrey Math Trading System

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Hi, i am not familiar with this indicator, is this same with pivot line?
 
jackychan888:
Hi, i am not familiar with this indicator, is this same with pivot line?

You can look at this thread: Something about Murrey

 

Hi Everyone,

Murray Math is part of Trading System but I'm only interested in these levels [1/8, 2/8, -1/8, -2/8, and 4/8]

I'd like to know from the Forum if there is any good and working Dashboard out there that I can alter to only scan for prices at this levels or X number of pips close to these levels.

I'll be happy to receive some help on this as I've looked in several forums with no luck.

Thanks in advance.

 

Murreys_Math_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murreys_Math_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murreys Math Oscillator is a market direction oscillator with Murray levels.
When the oscillator reaches the next Murray level, the column color changes to the one corresponding to that level.

 

MurreyMathFixPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

MurreyMathFixPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murrey levels are an efficient tool to forecast the changes in price movement. The main idea of this system is that all markets move in the same manner.

The levels were developed based on Gann theory: The basis is Gann square 8x8 used for describing the price movement with the time. These Murrey levels make the market clearer for a trader and help you make your trading profitable. They can be added to various trading strategies

 
saintan:

thanks, will try that.


Please i am looking for the MT5 version of this murray math ?Can anyone help me?

 
tojah:

Please i am looking for the MT5 version of this murray math ?Can anyone help me?

How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Hello! I need a murray levels indicator like here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/671798
Can you share it, or give a link where to download it?

requirements
- mt5
- alltf
- shows which levels coincide at the higher time intervals
Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
  • www.mql5.com
Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Analysis for May 13th, 2016 EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar” Eurodollar resumed moving downwards and, as a result, Super Trends formed “bearish cross”. Considering that
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