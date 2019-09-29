Something about Murrey

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We started Murray.

Files:
murrey.zip  595 kb
 

Do Murrey and Gann Teach the Same Price and Time Trading Game?

By T. H.. Murrey

http://tradersworld.com/pyrapoint/Subs/do_murrey_and_gann_teach_the_sam.htm

http://tradersworld.com/trial/do_murrey_and_gann_teach_the_sam.htm

 

Murrey Math S&P 500 Futures Price Reversals Set To: 16 Day Trading Square

by T. H.. Murrey

http://tradersworld.com/sample/30-Murrey_Math_S&P_500_Futures_Price_Reversals_Set_to_16.htm

 

The Murrey Math Trading System

The Murrey Math Trading System

 

Murrey Math Study Notes - Part 1,

Written by Tim Kruzel.

And Russian translation of the above mentioned article ( from russian forum http://forexsystems.ru/phpBB/index.php ).

Files:
mury_maths.zip  148 kb
rus_transl__murrey_math.rar  117 kb
 

Thanks!

 

Some Questions in the Square in time (Murrey Math).... Please help me

1.How can i determine the time = 0 point and what's the date of the U.S. Treasury's monthly and the quarterly bond auction for this year and where can i find it?

2.what's the Mapping of MML means , and after determine the lines the lowest one must be 0/8 Or we use the table 3 in Tim Kruzle note to specify the name of each line ? For more observation i mean that is the lines should be 0/8 and then 1/8 ,2/8,3/8,4/8,5/8,6/8,7/8,8/8 or we use the table?

3.After determine the point of time = 0 how can to find the VTL 0/8 , 1/8 ,2/8,3/8,4/8,5/8,6/8,7/8,8/8 of the vertical lines ?

4. What's the web which sell the Murrey Math book of T. Henning Murrey ?give me the link , please

Thanks alot for any one reply for my questions

ahmed

 

Murrey Math


The beginning

  1. A better Murray Math?
  2. Murrey Math EA thread
  3. MurreyMath Elliotwaves System thread
  4. Something about Murrey

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  1. The key thread: The Murrey Math Trading System
 

Murrey Math

 

Murreys_Math_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murreys_Math_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murreys Math Oscillator is a market direction oscillator with Murray levels.
When the oscillator reaches the next Murray level, the column color changes to the one corresponding to that level.

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