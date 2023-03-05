The Murrey Math Trading System - page 172
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Hi,
I need some help!
I found a lot of type of murrey math indicator, but I have some problems with this. I'd like to write an EA to this murrey.
If I use the indicator with objects, I can't optimize parameters, because no open position - if I don't use visualisation mode - nothing happened.
If I use the indicator with buffers, everything slow! Only one month test need more than 1 hour... Can anybody help me to solve my problem?
I use this code to get indicator buffer value:
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
Thank you for the help! I read it, and I'm done. :)
Revisiting Murrey system
Any graphical system assumes some kind of visual reference points - price or time levels.
In the article, I want to highlight some ways to build such reference levels.