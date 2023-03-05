The Murrey Math Trading System - page 172

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Hi,

I need some help!

I found a lot of type of murrey math indicator, but I have some problems with this. I'd like to write an EA to this murrey.

If I use the indicator with objects, I can't optimize parameters, because no open position - if I don't use visualisation mode - nothing happened.

If I use the indicator with buffers, everything slow! Only one month test need more than 1 hour... Can anybody help me to solve my problem?

I use this code to get indicator buffer value:

double _Murray_6[];       
   
   double _Murray_value_6;
   
   double _Murray_8[];       
   
   double _Murray_value_8;
   
   CopyBuffer(iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,"murrey_math_mt5",int(270),int(0)),5,0,1,_Murray_6);
   _Murray_value_6=_Murray_6[0];
   CopyBuffer(iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,"murrey_math_mt5",int(270),int(0)),7,0,1,_Murray_8);
   _Murray_value_8=_Murray_8[0];


 

 
Krisztian Kovacs #:
   CopyBuffer(iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,"murrey_math_mt5",int(270),int(0)),5,0,1,_Murray_6);

Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
          Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
          How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
          MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
          How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)

 
William Roeder #:

Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
          Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
          How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
          MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
          How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)

Thank you for the help! I read it, and I'm done. :) 

 

Revisiting Murrey system

Revisiting Murrey system

Any graphical system assumes some kind of visual reference points - price or time levels.
In the article, I want to highlight some ways to build such reference levels.

Revisiting Murrey system
Revisiting Murrey system
  • www.mql5.com
Graphical price analysis systems are deservedly popular among traders. In this article, I am going to describe the complete Murrey system, including its famous levels, as well as some other useful techniques for assessing the current price position and making a trading decision.
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