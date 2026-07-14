Pivot indicators - page 76
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Daily Weekly Monthly Central Pivot Range (CPR) indicator for MT5 please!!!!
Daily Weekly Monthly Central Pivot Range (CPR) indicator for MT5 please!!!!
DayPivotPoint MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.
I was looking for a pivot indicator that would let me set the start and end times for the calculations so that I could get results from only the open hours of stock markets, being rather more interested in indices than forex. This led me to Auto_Pivot Plotter than allowed the start time - a good begining :-)
I have added end time and the defaults are for the UK FTSE stock exchange, 8.00am to 4.30pm if your broker's server time is running on UK time. If it runs 2 hours ahead then those times would need 2 hours added on etc. I guess if you use it for forex then zero to zero gives 24 hours but I wonder if calculating the pivots for, say, a US dollar pair is best done from market movements while the US is awake, or their stock exchanges open?
I have added camarilla break out long and short and yesterday's high, low, and close to the standard pivots which are the most useful to me. I like a white background so the colours may not suit if you don't; I'm afraid that the labels won't change colour. Anyway, it's not too difficult to edit.
Happy trading.
Best wishes, Geoff
Multi time frame pivot pointsMulti time frame pivot points
should I have mq5 of this indicator?
thanks
Based on the Austin Passamonte's idea , this indicator calculates pivots for any time frame (provided that the chosen time frame is higher than the chart time frame).
Two modes of calculation :
Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
I liked the concept of this indicator so I had an idea to paint signals for when the trend changes and for when the price comes back to the S/R line
Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5