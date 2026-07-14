Pivot indicators - page 76

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Daily Weekly Monthly Central Pivot Range (CPR) indicator  for MT5 please!!!!

 
hosino:

Daily Weekly Monthly Central Pivot Range (CPR) indicator  for MT5 please!!!!

How to download demo
 

DayPivotPoint MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DayPivotPoint MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.

DayPivotPoint MT5
DayPivotPoint MT5
  • www.mql5.com
Interpreter - behavioral design pattern Best Days To Trade (Improve your Strategy) This is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best days to trade when the market moves the most as...
 

I was looking for a pivot indicator that would let me set the start and end times for the calculations so that I could get results from only the open hours of stock markets, being rather more interested in indices than forex. This led me to Auto_Pivot Plotter than allowed the start time - a good begining :-)

I have added end time and the defaults are for the UK FTSE stock exchange, 8.00am to 4.30pm if your broker's server time is running on UK time. If it runs 2 hours ahead then those times would need 2 hours added on etc. I guess if you use it for forex then zero to zero gives 24 hours but I wonder if calculating the pivots for, say, a US dollar pair is best done from market movements while the US is awake, or their stock exchanges open?

I have added camarilla break out long and short and yesterday's high, low, and close to the standard pivots which are the most useful to me. I like a white background so the colours may not suit if you don't; I'm afraid that the labels won't change colour. Anyway, it's not too difficult to edit.

Happy trading.

Best wishes, Geoff

 
tampa:

Multi time frame pivot points

Multi time frame pivot points

should I have mq5 of this indicator?


thanks

 
Dynamic pivots - any time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5


Dynamic pivots - any time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dynamic pivots - any time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Based on the Austin Passamonte's idea , this indicator calculates pivots for any time frame (provided that the chosen time frame is higher than the chart time frame).

Two modes of calculation :

  • original (when it calculates as in the  Austin Passamonte's idea)
  • or alternate mode (when it is more support / resistance inclined)
Dynamic pivots - any time frame
Dynamic pivots - any time frame
  • www.mql5.com
Dynamic pivots - any time frame
 

Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.
Volatility Pivot
Volatility Pivot
  • www.mql5.com
Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.

I liked the concept of this indicator so I had an idea to paint signals for when the trend changes and for when the price comes back to the S/R line



 

Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5

Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5

This article presents an MQL5 indicator that uses graphical objects instead of indicator buffers to calculate and display classic daily pivot points. The levels P plus R1–R3 and S1–S3 are calculated strictly from the previous day's High/Low/Close values, while each trading session is independently managed through object creation, deletion, and updating. The implementation retrieves D1 data, draws historical pivot sessions on the chart, refreshes levels when a new daily bar begins, and extends the current session lines forward without unnecessary recalculation. Designed to operate on D1 and lower timeframes, the indicator provides a structured approach for visualizing daily pivot levels during intraday analysis.
Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5
Building a Traditional Daily Pivot Point Indicator in MQL5
  • 2026.07.14
  • www.mql5.com
This article develops a rule-based daily pivot point indicator in MQL5 that uses the previous trading day's high, low, and close values to generate pivot, support, and resistance levels. It details historical data retrieval, pivot computation, chart object management, configurable label rendering, and automatic level updates as new trading days begin. The completed indicator displays multiple historical pivot sessions on the main chart for technical analysis on daily and lower timeframes.
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