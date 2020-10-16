CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DayPivotPoint MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
20561
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.

This Indicator can use only on TF_M1 to H4, and will visually appealing only on TF-M5 to TF-H1. Recommendation for Day Trading use on TF-M15.


audusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp-DPP

    Interpreter - behavioral design pattern Interpreter - behavioral design pattern

    Given a language, define a represention for its grammar along with an interpreter that uses the representation to interpret sentences in the language

    Identify the Potential Best Days To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT5 Identify the Potential Best Days To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT5

    This is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best days to trade when the market moves the most as well as the worst days to trade in order to prevent trading during these days.

    Iterator - behavioral design pattern Iterator - behavioral design pattern

    Provide a way to access the elements of an aggregate object sequentially without exposing its underlying representation

    Identify the potential best TIME To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT5 Identify the potential best TIME To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT5

    For day traders, this is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best TIME during the day to trade when the market moves the most as well