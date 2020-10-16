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DayPivotPoint MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.
This Indicator can use only on TF_M1 to H4, and will visually appealing only on TF-M5 to TF-H1. Recommendation for Day Trading use on TF-M15.
Given a language, define a represention for its grammar along with an interpreter that uses the representation to interpret sentences in the languageIdentify the Potential Best Days To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT5
This is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best days to trade when the market moves the most as well as the worst days to trade in order to prevent trading during these days.
Provide a way to access the elements of an aggregate object sequentially without exposing its underlying representationIdentify the potential best TIME To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT5
For day traders, this is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best TIME during the day to trade when the market moves the most as well