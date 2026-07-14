Pivot indicators - page 75
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dear coders
i attached 2 pic. in fibopic... i draw 2 fibo. fibo1 is in steelblue color ray true dotted lines.
fibo2 in darkgoldenrod color ray false dotted lines so a few inches before fibo1 labels.. not to mess the chart
but i want this fibo1 and fibo2 as like indicator and in input parameters will give fibo1 high low and fibo2 high low it is manual input. so when attach indicator it will ask fibo1 high low fibo2 high low if gives then it will plot fibo like attached pic..
is it possible to make new indicator
usual levels only 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 78.6, 88.6, 100 and 123.6, 138.2, 150, 161.8, 178.6, 188.6, 200, 223.6, 238.2, 250, 261.8, 278.6, 288.6, 300, 361.8,423.6 and - 23.6, -38.2, -50, -61.8, -78.6, -100, -161.8, -200, -261.8, - 300, -361.8, -423.6
any one will help please
dear coders
i attached 2 pic. in fibopic... i draw 2 fibo. fibo1 is in steelblue color ray true dotted lines.
fibo2 in darkgoldenrod color ray false dotted lines so a few inches before fibo1 labels.. not to mess the chart
but i want this fibo1 and fibo2 as like indicator and in input parameters will give fibo1 high low and fibo2 high low it is manual input. so when attach indicator it will ask fibo1 high low fibo2 high low if gives then it will plot fibo like attached pic..
is it possible to make new indicator
usual levels only 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 78.6, 88.6, 100 and 123.6, 138.2, 150, 161.8, 178.6, 188.6, 200, 223.6, 238.2, 250, 261.8, 278.6, 288.6, 300, 361.8,423.6 and - 23.6, -38.2, -50, -61.8, -78.6, -100, -161.8, -200, -261.8, - 300, -361.8, -423.6
any one will help please
Is there anyone who has a pivot point indicator that calculates not a day but a number of several days that I can define and taking in concideration GMT shift with - or +
Pivotal Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Pivotal points as described in the March 2009 SFO magazine article "Trading FX Like Jesse Livermore Traded Stocks" by Jamie Saettele.
Livermore's strategy was based on what he termed "pivotal points". Most traders today are aware of pivot points, and many traders use some form of pivot points (of which there are too many to count) in order to identify support and resistance, which aids in entering and exiting trades. Livermore was the first trader to refer to a pivot concept. If he was not the first, then he certainly was one of the first.
Since the calculation depends on ATR (Average True Range) the parameters are simple:
i am enclosing latest version of pivot indicator done by igorad
in this pivots indicator camarilla lines i want to display values of only L3,L4 and L6 similarly H3,H4, and H6
instead of showing as L3,L4,L6 and H3,H4,H6 i want to display text messages as shown in screenshot
for example : i want to dispaly as "BUY ENTRY " instead of L3
Like this for all zones.
screenshot enclosed.. Kindly help me Igorad ..
RE: Daily Weekly Monthly Central Pivot Range (CPR) indicator
Hi All,
Have just looked through all the pivots posted, and can't quite seem to find what i am after:
The main pivot indicator i use for intraday is a variant of SDK-Pivots (attached), which gives the option of having the DAILY PIVOT ZONE on the chart.
The Daily Pivot Zone is useful if you are familiar with either Secrets of the Pivot Boss by Frank Ochoa or The Logical Trader by Mark Fisher.
What i would like is for the SDK-Pivot indicator to show the Weekly pivots and Weekly Pivot Zone for the (and monthly if possible), or if not possible, perhaps another indicator, such as Weekly-Pivot-Range (attached) could be re-worked to show the weekly pivot zone, rather than the weekly pivot range.
The Pivot Zone is calculated with the following:
Pivot = (High + Low + Close)/3
Top Central Range (TC) = (Pivot - BC) + Pivot
Bottom Central Range (BC) = (High + Low)/2
(see attached pic for visual example)
Read more: Gauging The Strength Of A Market Move https://www.investopedia.com/articles/technical/04/040704.asp#ixzz5MmD8CPJy
Anyway, i've searched everywhere for an mt4 indicator capable of this, and have had no luck... So if anyone has one, or could code one, that would be great.
As well as sdk-pivots and Weekly-Pivot-Range I 've attached some indicators i find useful, as an offering, in the hope that someone will take the time and effort to help me with this matter...
* ay-vwap - allows you to plot 4H,1D,1W,1M VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price on your chart
*goen-pivot - allows you to plot an 8H pivot on your chart
initial-balance - allows you to plot the Initial balance range for tokyo london and new york
Pati - allows you to plot yearly, quarterly, monthly, weekly opening price
yearly pivots - self explanatory - you need this on your chart....
shved sup dem - good supply and demand zone indicator
room updown - allows you to plot ADR range on your chart
Renko Super Signals - v.good range identifying indicator
Oh, and for anyone who use sdk pivots already - a tip - set your pivots to calculate from 9 pm GMT (New York close), rather than 00:00 GMT, and see how more accurate your daily pivots become... Daily pivots are calculated from previous day’s high, low, close which ends at 5pm EST or 21pm GMT.
https://www.mql5.com/en/shignals/author/opa_marco