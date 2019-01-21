How to migrate a signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?
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You have to cancel the old VPS service and then register a new VPS and migrate your signal subscription to that.
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
4. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
If you need just to change your trade account on the rented VPS, do it from your Profile on mql5.com
1. Open the "Hosting" section of your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/your_login/hosting.
2. Locate your subscription, click the "gear" icon and select "Move".
3. Specify new trading account (Login) and new trading server (Broker) if needed, then click the "Move" button.
4. Open your MetaTrader terminal and authorize in trading account to which you have just moved the subscription.
5. In the "Navigator" window start the server and migrate your trading environment.
Rashid the question was about using a new VPS for the same signal. Not transfering a VPS from one signal (or account) to another.
Rashid the question was about using a new VPS for the same signal. Not transfering a VPS from one signal (or account) to another.
Hello,
is it possible to use two, three...and more signals with 1 VPS ? so i see GPU; my GPU is red on my screen!
And i would like to subscribe to more signals with my account it's possible ? or i take other account to copy other signal?
TY
Hello,
is it possible to use two, three...and more signals with 1 VPS ? so i see GPU; my GPU is red on my screen!
And i would like to subscribe to more signals with my account it's possible ? or i take other account to copy other signal?
TY
Only one signal per account and per MQL5 VPS.
TY so if i use Pepperstone account with "calm" copy and i would like to copy more signals i create other accont or other Pepperstone account (my broker)
and Buy VPS for this ! it is possible to buy a VPS or server to reduce the price ? because on MQL5 is 10$/month!
TY
TY so if i use Pepperstone account with "calm" copy and i would like to copy more signals i create other accont or other Pepperstone account (my broker)
and Buy VPS for this ! it is possible to buy a VPS or server to reduce the price ? because on MQL5 is 10$/month!
TY
With MQL5 VPS you can only copy one signal per VPS, there are other options elsewhere but I can't suggest them.
I am very happy with MQL5 VPS though, its speed and effectiveness.
If you need just to change your trade account on the rented VPS, do it from your Profile on mql5.com
Its not working for me.
2018.02.28 05:05:09.937 Virtual Hosting: 5924638 failed to get status for 5924638 failed to execute command
2018.02.28 05:05:09.016 Virtual Hosting: 5924638 failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 2'
2018.02.28 04:51:18.472 Virtual Hosting: 5924638 failed to get status for 5924638 failed to execute the migrate command
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.21 18:15
The change of the VPS server takes some time to appear on the Navigator window of your MT platform and its only available once a week.
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