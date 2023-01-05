VPS stop button
Yes, the Stop option will remove your EAs and indicators from MQL5 VPS, resulting in pausing/suspending your trading with them.
The Start option that you will see afterwards will reload your EAs and indicators automatically, resuming your trading.
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Hello,
I need confirmation on what to expect.
When I hit the "stop", it will just stop the VPS and only stops trading?
When it is restarted, it will continue trading as before?
Thanks, and regards