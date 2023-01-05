VPS stop button

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Hello,

I need confirmation on what to expect.

When I hit the "stop", it will just stop the VPS and only stops trading?

When it is restarted, it will continue trading as before?

Thanks, and regards



 

Yes, the Stop option will remove your EAs and indicators from MQL5 VPS, resulting in pausing/suspending your trading with them.

The Start option that you will see afterwards will reload your EAs and indicators automatically, resuming your trading.

 
GTman:

Hello,

I need confirmation on what to expect.

When I hit the "stop", it will just stop the VPS and only stops trading?

When it is restarted, it will continue trading as before?

Thanks, and regards



Thank you for your prompt response

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