Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another - page 2
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Yes, as Sergey very well pointed out, you can only move the specific VPS server that you already have to another trading account.
You cannot change the VPS server's location too.
Thanks Eleni.
Is it possible to move VPS from MT4 account to MT5 account?
Hi all,
I have an unusual issue. I have moved my MQL5 VPS from one broker's trading account to different broker's trading account. It migrated successfully and I can see the VPS in the MT4 client on my desktop computer.
However, I can't see the VPS on all of my instances of MT4 client (installed on other computers). Why would it be visible on some MT4 clients bit not others?
How to resolve the issue, so the VPS is visible on all in MT4 client instances?
Regards,
Paul
Yes, as Sergey very well pointed out, you can only move the specific VPS server that you already have to another trading account.
You cannot change the VPS server's location too.
Hi all,
I have an unusual issue. I have moved my MQL5 VPS from one broker's trading account to different broker's trading account. It migrated successfully and I can see the VPS in the MT4 client on my desktop computer.
However, I can't see the VPS on all of my instances of MT4 client (installed on other computers). Why would it be visible on some MT4 clients bit not others?
How to resolve the issue, so the VPS is visible on all in MT4 client instances?
Regards,
Paul
You have to login into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, in order to see all your MQL5 products and services (MQL5 VPS included).
Hi Eleni,
Doh! Thanks for that... I thought I'd copied over my complete config but apparently not! :)
Regards,
Paul
Hi All, May I ask how to migrate the VPS to new account?
Look at the post here -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
Look at the post here -
Hi Sergey, Thank you for reply.. I did that in mql5 but in my MT4 platform, the VPS is still on the same account.. I need to VPS work on XM global accoun.
Besides, - cherck Community tab in your Metatrader (it should be filled in your forum login/pass).
if something is wrong so look at the log files.