VPS will not migrate

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Hi just prurchased my VPS and it will not migarate. I keep getting migration failed when I try to sync all. I'm not sure if this is an issue but My VPS appears to be using the Mumbai server when I'm based in the UK, I can't see how I can change this. Any help would be appreciated.


Screenshot attached.


Thanks

Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
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The fastest VPS server for forex trading from the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal developers
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Martin Larratt: Hi just prurchased my VPS and it will not migarate. I keep getting migration failed when I try to sync all. I'm not sure if this is an issue but My VPS appears to be using the Mumbai server when I'm based in the UK, I can't see how I can change this. Any help would be appreciated.

It does not matter where you are based. The VPS should be selected based on the trade server's location that you are using. Is that the case of the trade server location?

Also, have a look at the Journal log to see "why" it is not migrating.

 

First check the MQL5 VPS (right click on the Navigator window) >> Journals to see what the problem is, as Fernando suggested.

You can also try to move to another MQL5 VP server here and try to migrate again, after you restart your terminal.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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