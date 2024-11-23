How to stop the auto renewal of a Signal and a VPS
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do we set up auto-renewal for payment of signals?
Andrew Martin, 2018.08.17 15:07
How do you turn off auto renewal please?
This is in preparation to move to a different signal.Amendment: I know how to cancel the signal, but was wondering if you can cancel auto renewal, so that there is zero chance that I will end up paying for a signal that i dont want next month.
and the reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do we set up auto-renewal for payment of signals?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.17 16:13
Go to the settings wheel in Signals >> My Subscriptions in this website and click on Auto Renewal, then it will turn-off (if it was on).
I found same question -
and the reply -
There is no "Auto Renewal" but only "Renew". Is that the same?
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Hi
How can the auto renewal function be cancelled so that at the end of the subscription, the renewal does not happen, for both a Signal and a VPS?
i.e. will the unsubscribe cancel it now instead of waiting till the end?
Thanks