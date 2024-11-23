How to stop the auto renewal of a Signal and a VPS

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Hi

How can the auto renewal function be cancelled so that at the end of the subscription, the renewal does not happen, for both a Signal and a VPS?

i.e. will the unsubscribe cancel it now instead of waiting till the end?

Thanks

 

I found same question - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How do we set up auto-renewal for payment of signals?

Andrew Martin, 2018.08.17 15:07

How do you turn off auto renewal please?

This is in preparation to move to a different signal.

Amendment: I know how to cancel the signal, but was wondering if you can cancel auto renewal, so that there is zero chance that I will end up paying for a signal that i dont want next month.

and the reply - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How do we set up auto-renewal for payment of signals?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.17 16:13

Go to the settings wheel in Signals >> My Subscriptions in this website and click on Auto Renewal, then it will turn-off (if it was on).

 
Sergey Golubev:

I found same question - 

and the reply - 

There is no "Auto Renewal" but only "Renew". Is that the same?

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samjesse:

There is no "Auto Renewal" but only "Renew". Is that the same?

There is no auto renewal in signals.

You can only renew your signal subscription for 1, 3 or 6 months.

For MQL5 VPS you untick the auto renewal option.


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

There is no auto renewal in signals.

You can only renew your signal subscription for 1, 3 or 6 months.

For MQL5 VPS you untick the auto renewal option.


No auto renewal? I thought it wouldn't renew too but got charged for another month.

 
jjhsi #:

No auto renewal? I thought it wouldn't renew too but got charged for another month.

There is auto renewal option, now its called auto prolongation:


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