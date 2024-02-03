Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Sergey, Thank you for reply.. I did that in mql5 but in my MT4 platform, the VPS is still on the same account.. I need to VPS work on XM global accoun.
Restart your MT4 platform.
If you've done the move correctly, you will see your MQL5 VPS server under your desired account.
Restart your MT4 platform.
If you've done the move correctly, you will see your MQL5 VPS server under your desired account.
The VPS did not move when I restart my Mt4.. =( though it showing running in mql5.. Any advise?
The VPS did not move when I restart my Mt4.. =( though it showing running in mql5.. Any advise?
You must have done something wrong in the move.
Hey, can we use two VPS running in two diff accounts in an MT4?
Yes, as many as you want, as long as they are 1 MQL5 VPS server per trading account.
Can I move mt4 trading account to another VPS Server?
You can change the MQL5 VPS that is asigned to your trading account (Change Server): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I think - you will need re-register new VPS for new/other account.
----------------
And just for information (in case you will need it):
Thankyou great help