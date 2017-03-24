Something Interesting in Financial Video March 2017
How to Acquire Free Applications from the Code Base of MetaTrader 4/5
Each trader can download any of thousands trading robots and technical indicators for free. We'll show you, how easy that is in MetaTrader Platforms.
3 Ways For Finding Swing Points (Takes Only 15 Minutes Per Day)
You will learn three simple reversals you can use (without indicators) and how to apply these setups to your daily analysis, even if you have a day job. These are simple, powerful naked trading patterns that repeat on all timeframes and all currency pairs. Bring your questions about the current charts, we will spend the last half of the webinar looking at the live markets.
Ichimoku Basics
How I Trade the Ichimoku Cloud
Forex Trading and Leverage
For a very small GBP100 deposit traders can effectively trade GBP13,000 positions; as such a cent movement in a currency with such leverage could make moves that much bigger. The more leverage you employ to a product, the more the normal volatility of a market is going to be exaggerated.
Trader John Bollinger on How to Improve Trading Odds
Trading legend John Bollinger discusses industry analysis, and how it will improve your odds of success as a trader.
All About MACD
"MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is an Index that tracks market momentum using a series of EMA’s. As these averages converge and diverge, MACD either gains strength or weakens. The Idea is that traders can easily read MACD to interpret the markets direction as well as gauge its current momentum."
"Traders can elect to use other components of the MACD indicator to time their market entries. This includes the zero line, signal line and histogram. One example, a simple MACD crossover: traders may elect to wait for the MACD line to cross above the signal line in an uptrend to enter into the market. Of course even the strongest trends can turn, so traders should always be prepared to manage their risk! "
Technical Analysis: MACD indicator, part #1
Most technical analysis indicators are lagging. Let show you how to use MACD properly and its Leading indicator values.
Technical Analysis: MACD indicator, part #2
Part two of the three part series on MACD.
- www.mql5.com
Technical Analysis: MACD indicator, part #3
The final wrap up in the three part series on MACD.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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