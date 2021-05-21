Problem with Parabolic EA
search for Trade Per Bar
I'll do that, since you mentioned "trade per bar" would this function fix my problem or not?
bool NewCandle() { static int BarsOnChart=0; if(Bars==BarsOnChart) return(false); BarsOnChart=Bars; return(true); }
I tried looking for "trade per bar" & this what i found. It still doesn't work
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int MagicNumber=55; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CountTrades() { int Count=0; for(int Loop=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--) { if(OrderSelect(Loop,SELECT_BY_POS)) if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) if(OrderType()==OP_BUY||OrderType()==OP_SELL) Count++; } return(Count); } void Buy() { double PSAR=iSAR(Symbol(),NULL,0.02,0.2,0); if(PSAR<Bid) { int BuyTrade=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01,Ask,0,0,0,"JackBuda",MagicNumber,0,clrBlue); } } void Sell() { double PSAR=iSAR(Symbol(),NULL,0.02,0.2,0); if(PSAR>Ask) { int SellTrade=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.01,Bid,0,0,0,"JackBuda",MagicNumber,0,clrRed);//20 } } void OnTick() { int BarsCount=0; if(Bars>BarsCount) { for(int Loop=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--) { bool OSProfit=OrderSelect(Loop,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); } if(AccountBalance()>10&&CountTrades()<1){Buy();} if(AccountBalance()>10&&CountTrades()<1){Sell();} for(int Loop2=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop2>=0;Loop2--) { if(OrderSelect(Loop2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { bool CloseTrade=false; int Type=OrderType(); double Profit=OrderLots()*100; switch(Type) { case OP_BUY:if(OrderProfit()>=Profit)CloseTrade=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),0,clrGreen);break; case OP_SELL:if(OrderProfit()>=Profit)CloseTrade=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),0,clrGreen);break; } } } BarsCount=Bars; } }
Hi Jack,
I have add an simple OrderFlag to your code - now it should work as you want to.
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern int MagicNumber=55; int OrderFlag = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CountTrades() { int Count=0; for(int Loop=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--) { if(OrderSelect(Loop,SELECT_BY_POS)) if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) if(OrderType()==OP_BUY||OrderType()==OP_SELL) Count++; } return(Count); } void Buy() { double PSAR=iSAR(Symbol(),NULL,0.02,0.2,0); if(PSAR<Bid) { if (OrderFlag != 1) { OrderFlag = 1; int BuyTrade=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01,Ask,0,0,0,"JackBuda",MagicNumber,0,clrBlue); } } } void Sell() { double PSAR=iSAR(Symbol(),NULL,0.02,0.2,0); if(PSAR>Ask) { if (OrderFlag != -1) { OrderFlag = -1; int SellTrade=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.01,Bid,0,0,0,"JackBuda",MagicNumber,0,clrRed);//20 } } } void OnTick() { int BarsCount=0; if(Bars>BarsCount) { for(int Loop=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--) { bool OSProfit=OrderSelect(Loop,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); } if(AccountBalance()>10&&CountTrades()<1){Buy();} if(AccountBalance()>10&&CountTrades()<1){Sell();} for(int Loop2=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop2>=0;Loop2--) { if(OrderSelect(Loop2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { bool CloseTrade=false; int Type=OrderType(); double Profit=OrderLots()*100; switch(Type) { case OP_BUY:if(OrderProfit()>=Profit)CloseTrade=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),0,clrGreen);break; case OP_SELL:if(OrderProfit()>=Profit)CloseTrade=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),0,clrGreen);break; } } } BarsCount=Bars; } }
Best regards
Hi Werner
I have tried the "OrderFlag" as you have shown but no changes. :(
The picture below, i want the ea to open a trade & close that's it, i don't want it to open more trades. With the picture below i used the following code :
if(OrdersTotal()>0)return;
The code "OrdersTotal" i used will not close at all. So i would like a way just to open one trade & close in one trend that's it.
Hi Jack,
one question: do you want one trade per bar or one trade per parabolic wave?
My solution handles one trade per parabolic wave.
Best regards
I would like one trade per bar. Since you mentioned your solution handles one trade per parabolic wave, I tried it & its not the one i want. I hope one trade per bar will be the solution.
Hi Jack,
here is the code if you want to do something on a new bar:
datetime LastBarTime; ... void OnTick() { bool NewBarFlag = false; if (Time[0] != LastBarTime) { NewBarFlag = true; LastBarTime = Time[0]; } ... if (NewBarFlag == true) { if(AccountBalance()>10&&CountTrades()<1){Buy();} if(AccountBalance()>10&&CountTrades()<1){Sell();} }
I hope, this helps you.
Best regards
hi all
Please help, i have a problem with my PSAR EA. The problem is it opens properly as i want it to, problem is when it closes it opens another trade. I would like for it to open a trade & close THE TRADE that's all. I know there's something missing. I tried searching on the internet but no luck.
I tried the following
But it would open a trade & not close at all & that's not what i want.Your help will be appreciated.