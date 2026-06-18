Experts: V1N1 LONNY MT4
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V1N1 LONNY MT4:
Asian Range Breakout day-trading EA. Multi-symbol, M15/M30/H1. Places pending stop orders during the London session outside the pre-London Asian range, using PSAR + MACD + Stochastic signals, with automatic London/NY DST handling, structural stops, trailing and break-even.
Author: Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira