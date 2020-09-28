VPS bought but not showing up in Meta trader 4
As far as I see from your image - you have VPS for AxiTrader-US090Live server, but your broker changed the name of the server to Axi-...
So, you need to change the name of the server in Metatrader.
read this thread with same issue fixing: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352119/page2
So, you need to change the name of the server in Metatrader.
read this thread with same issue fixing: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352119/page2
Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform
- 2020.09.27
- www.mql5.com
I just purchased a VPS earlier this month for a 3 month subscription package...
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Hi all,
I have subscribed for a VPS to host my trades.
However after a change of internet, for some reason, the subscribed VPS is not showing up anymore.
Please refer to the 2 attached files.
How can i access the VPS that I have paid?