VPS bought but not showing up in Meta trader 4

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Hi all,


I have subscribed for a VPS to host my trades. 

However after a change of internet, for some reason, the subscribed VPS is not showing up anymore.

Please refer to the 2 attached files.

How can i access the VPS that I have paid?




 
As far as I see from your image - you have VPS for AxiTrader-US090Live server, but your broker changed the name of the server to Axi-...
So, you need to change the name of the server in Metatrader.

read this thread with same issue fixing: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352119/page2
Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform
Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform
  • 2020.09.27
  • www.mql5.com
I just purchased a VPS earlier this month for a 3 month subscription package...
 

guys,. i solved. basically got to your VPS page and change the broker name.


Axitrader broker changed name over the weekends.

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