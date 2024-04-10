Forecast and levels for Dax Index - page 5

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.28 17:02

Dax Index - weekly breakdown; 11,730 support is the key (based on the article)

Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below: the price is testing 11,730 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.

Dax Index

  • "The DAX made a lower-low on Monday within the confines of a maturing bearish channel dating back to the early-part of February. The price sequence is marked by a series of clear lower-lows and lower-highs, and as long as the index stays below the upper parallel the outlook remains broadly bearish, with the weakening price action possibly resulting in a swift move lowe soon. Specifically, support at 11726 is about to come under fire again shortly. On a move to fresh lows, the lower parallel isn’t seen as holding for much longer. There is minor support at 11428, but nothing substantial until a trend-line extending higher from 2011, which doesn’t arrive for a solid 1000 points from current levels."
  • "This doesn’t mean the market will decline to that point in one clip, but the DAX is trading in dangerous territory where worthy levels of support aren’t highly visible. To turn the picture bullish, a lot of work will need to be done from current levels. The next time we turn bullish might not be until we’ve seen a capitulation-style sell-off marking a bottoming-type event."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.07 18:41

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)

Dax Index by Metatrader 5

Dax Index"It’s a quiet week ahead on the economic calendar, with no ‘high’ impact data releases set to be released. Keep an eye on the reaction in U.S. markets on Wednesday following the release of the FOMC minutes. Risk trends will likely be a dominant theme in the week ahead. The DAX, which had previously been a significant laggard behind the stronger U.S. market, found good strength last week and put together a large reflexive rally. The bounce took it up to the top of a bearish channel it continues to trade inside, with its beginnings dating back to February."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.


 
update?
 
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo:
update?

Update?

Bullish reversal was started on daily chart: the price broke one of Senkou Span line to above (on close daily bar).
So, the price is located inside Ichimoku cloud. 

By the way, 12,530/12,603 are the key resistance levels (daily/weekly) so if the price breaks this levels on close bar - we may see the bullish trend to be confirmed on short and medium term situation; if not so the price will be on ranging within Ichimoku cloud waiting for direction for bearish or bullish.

Dax Index by Metatrader 5

 
thanks you
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.27 14:33

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for DAX Index (based on the article)

DAX Index by MT5

DAX Index"The DAX has spent most of the past two months in the midst of a rip-roaring rally, aided in no small part by the pullback in the Euro. That rally erased as much as 78.6% of the prior bearish drop that showed earlier in 2018, and that level was hit on Tuesday as the bullish move continued. But Wednesday brought a change of pace, and Thursday brought some more, as concerns started to grow around European political risk. This carries the potential for a deeper down-side move, and on the weekly chart we have a bearish engulfing pattern."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 18:59

Dax Index - daily bullish ranging; 12,948 support is the key (based on the article)

Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below: the price is testing 11,730 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.

Dax Index by Metatrader 5

  • "Lately, the DAX has been displaying messy price action, see-sawing back-and-forth with few clues as to what all the chop may mean. There is, however, one possibly bearish sequence developing should a lower-high maintain and continue along the path of building of a bear-flag. The bear-flag, if that is the eventual outcome, is arriving at an interesting spot given the underside parallel of the pattern is also the trend-line rising up from the March low. A break of the pattern would then have trend support violated in addition to pattern validation & a solid combination. In this situation a lower-low would need to develop below 12547 for momentum to pick up in a meaningful way. Given the choppiness of the bear-flag, this isn't the easiest scenario and could lead to further horizontal price action. But we'll run with what is presented to us and adjust accordingly."
  • "For the market to position itself for further strength, the grind higher at some point soon will need to pick up momentum and clear through the 12900s, but then also the trend-line off the record high and the May high at 13204. If it can do that, then a test of the old record high could be in order."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post


 

Possible Major Head and Shoulders Formation in the Dax

could be forming a huge but we will not have a longer term sell signal until
we break the neckline at 11600.

We topped just 7 ticks above the main challenge for bulls today at 12410/420.

Forecast

held the main challenge for bulls today at 12410/420 almost perfectly & collapsed to what is now very minor support at the 100 week moving average at 12115. However a break below the small gap at 12082 targets good support at the 500 day moving average at 12055/045.

First resistance at 12350/360 then 12410/420 but above here this time targets 12510/520. Try shorts with stops above 12570.


Dax Head and Shoulders Daytradeideas


 

Bullish Gartley pattern for the daily price - 

Dax Index chart by Metatrader 5

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.02 13:32

DAX Index - ranging near and below Senkou Span levers for possible daily bullish reversal (based on the article)

DAX Index daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The area around 12100 put a floor in on a couple of occasions, once in June and then again in August, before giving way in September. Despite the trade lower and back higher through this area this month, it could still be impactful soon. A test and hold will bring in the possibility of a not only a higher low from earlier in the month, but could also forge out a right shoulder of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. The June trend-line is near the neckline, which if the pattern is to be validated both will need to be broken."
  • "Another scenario is for price to get jammed up between the June trend-line and 12100 before making a break one way or the other. Both of these are just scenarios, but in any case, there is support (12100) and resistance (June t-line) to contend with for the time-being."
  • "From a tactical standpoint, for now, we are trading between support and resistance, and as such it makes for a tricky spot. But soon we should have better clarity on which way the market may want to resolve itself."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


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