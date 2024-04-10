Forecast and levels for Dax Index - page 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.28 17:02
Dax Index - weekly breakdown; 11,730 support is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below: the price is testing 11,730 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.07 18:41
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)
Dax Index - "It’s a quiet week ahead on the economic calendar, with no ‘high’ impact data releases set to be released. Keep an eye on the reaction in U.S. markets on Wednesday following the release of the FOMC minutes. Risk trends will likely be a dominant theme in the week ahead. The DAX, which had previously been a significant laggard behind the stronger U.S. market, found good strength last week and put together a large reflexive rally. The bounce took it up to the top of a bearish channel it continues to trade inside, with its beginnings dating back to February."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
update?
Update?
Bullish reversal was started on daily chart: the price broke one of Senkou Span line to above (on close daily bar).
So, the price is located inside Ichimoku cloud.
By the way, 12,530/12,603 are the key resistance levels (daily/weekly) so if the price breaks this levels on close bar - we may see the bullish trend to be confirmed on short and medium term situation; if not so the price will be on ranging within Ichimoku cloud waiting for direction for bearish or bullish.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.27 14:33
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for DAX Index (based on the article)
DAX Index - "The DAX has spent most of the past two months in the midst of a rip-roaring rally, aided in no small part by the pullback in the Euro. That rally erased as much as 78.6% of the prior bearish drop that showed earlier in 2018, and that level was hit on Tuesday as the bullish move continued. But Wednesday brought a change of pace, and Thursday brought some more, as concerns started to grow around European political risk. This carries the potential for a deeper down-side move, and on the weekly chart we have a bearish engulfing pattern."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 18:59
Dax Index - daily bullish ranging; 12,948 support is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below: the price is testing 11,730 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post
Possible Major Head and Shoulders Formation in the Dax
could be forming a huge but we will not have a longer term sell signal until
we break the neckline at 11600.
We topped just 7 ticks above the main challenge for bulls today at 12410/420.
Forecast
held the main challenge for bulls today at 12410/420 almost perfectly & collapsed to what is now very minor support at the 100 week moving average at 12115. However a break below the small gap at 12082 targets good support at the 500 day moving average at 12055/045.
First resistance at 12350/360 then 12410/420 but above here this time targets 12510/520. Try shorts with stops above 12570.
Bullish Gartley pattern for the daily price -
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.02 13:32
DAX Index - ranging near and below Senkou Span levers for possible daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: