Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for EUR/USD - page 6
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.10 15:08
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, BTC/USD and Brent Crude Oil: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-03-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 45 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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GBP/USD M5: 42 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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BTC/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Eur USD
Susan Davidson, 2017.03.11 05:58what are we expecting trend of eur usd before 2nd quarter start
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.11 10:30
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, March 12 - March 19 (based on the article)
EUR/USD managed to edge up as the ECB expressed some cautious optimism. Another appearance by Draghi as well as inflation and trade figures stand out in the upcoming week.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.13 15:22
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and 11 pips range price movement
2017-03-13 13:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech at a joint conference organized by the European Central Bank and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Frankfurt.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 11 pips range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.15 19:33
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and EUR/USD: Fed Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2017-03-15 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 85 pips range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news events
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EUR/USD M5: 72 pips range price movement by Fed Funds Rate news events
Here's my prediction for EUR/USD
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.18 11:47
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, March 19 - March 26 (based on the article)
EUR/USD had a positive week, taking advantage of the Fed’s dovish hike and the favorable outcome of the Dutch elections. What’s next?
Here's my prediction for EUR/USD
I am looking for a 1.09000 level before end of the Month. This will allow me to have a good SELL entry for my expected downtrend for the Month of April 2017. I am expecting that the eurusd price will test 1.04000 level by April or first week of may.
Happy trading..
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.23 15:48
EUR/USD: intra-day ranging for the bullish to be resumed or for the correction to be started (based on the article)
H4 price is located above Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is on ranging within 1.0824/1.0769 support/resistance levels since 21st of march this year waiting for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the secondary correction to be started.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 15:56
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Gold (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2017-03-24 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From abcnews article:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news events
XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news events
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news events