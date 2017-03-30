Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for EUR/USD - page 4
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what you think euro/usd will go up or down from now
Furqan Iqbal, 2017.02.13 10:17hello friends give you analysis on eur/usd pair where is the next price of this will go up or down tell me thanks
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.13 13:11
EURUSD - bearish ranging within hihh/low of the last weekly bar waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started (based on the article)
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal levels: the price is on breaking low of the last weekly bar at 1.0607 to below for the bearish trend to be resumed. Alternative, if the price breaks last weekly bar high at 1.0790 to above so the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition will be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.14 16:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: U.S. Producer Price Index
2017-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 14 pips range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 13:21
Trading News Events: U.S. Consumer Price Index (adapted from dailyfx)
Bearish USD Trade: CPI Report Instills Mixed Outlook for U.S. Price Growth
Bullish USD Trade: Headline & Core Inflation Beat Market Expectations
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It looks like the EURO is undervalued.
Cuong Truong, 2017.02.15 15:30It looks like the EURO is undervalued.
I've decided to buy more EUROs
I'm going to value the EUR/USD at 1.09 to 1.10
EURUSD M5 price was broke support levels to below for the bearish breakdown. Price was bounced from 1.0521 support level to above for the good breakout with 1.0560 resistance level to be broken for the brealout to be continuing.
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. CPI news events:
By the way, some bullish retracement pattern is forming by the price for MN, W1, D1, H4 and H2 timeframe so the secondary rally withoin the primary bearish market condition (H4 timeframe) is very likely situation to be started for example. And bullish reversal level for this H4 timeframe is 1.0646 so if the price breaks this level to above on close bar - the bullish reversal of H4 price movement will be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.16 14:58
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD, and Dollar Index: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
2017-02-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 12 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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USD/CAD M5: 12 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.19 07:16
EURO with valuation problem to be located near and below Yearly Central Pivot waiting for direction (based on the article)
W1 price is located to be below yearly Central Pivot at 1.0984 and above S1 Pivot at 1.0352:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.19 08:03
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, February 19 - February 26 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was looking for a new direction as politics continued moving markets. The upcoming week features PMIs and some business surveys.