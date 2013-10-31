FastWayToMillionFree signal removed - rollback locked subscriptions?
I cannot find at all the FastWayToMillionFree signal and seems to be removed. What happens with the money taken for the subscriptions, considering that the service was interupted?
Is there a way to receive it back?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383.
You guys really need to get over it. He's doing the smart thing and trading again. I don't know why people are forcing him on technicalities to keep trading; when what they really want is their money back.
I subscribed to FastWayToMillionFree not FastWayToMillionReborn.
Moderators, do you have any input on this? Failing to provide a service on the period contracted should void the subscription.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383.
You guys really need to get over it. He's doing the smart thing and trading again. I don't know why people are forcing him on technicalities to keep trading; when what they really want is their money back.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383
This is the account, name just changed.
I subscribed to FastWayToMillionFree not FastWayToMillionReborn.
Moderators, do you have any input on this? Failing to provide a service on the period contracted should void the subscription.
- www.mql5.com
I subscribed to FastWayToMillionFree not FastWayToMillionReborn.
Moderators, do you have any input on this? Failing to provide a service on the period contracted should void the subscription.
I don't remember you making a fuss when he changed the name from "FastWayToMillionFree" to "FastWayToMillion". Moderators cannot do anything. This is a metaQuotes matter. The subscribers and provider should be treated fairly. When other providers stop_out in the past, did everyone subscribing get a refund?
I am trying to keep me informed as most as possible, if I passed over one thread is because I couldn't easily locate the information I was looking for - neither in the Signal nor in the Forum search.
Is there another way of finding/searching information rather than having to read all the posts?
other way - search the forum :
next way - summary threads :
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
- How to Start with MT5, a summary !
- All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
- BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
- PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
- Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
- Ichimoku
-
Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
- All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
- All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
Some members are making those summaries (which are links threads) just to find everything in easy way for themselves (and for the other members).
======
As to the signals concerning refunds so - if it is some technical issue related to MQ so - may be yes but it should be confirmed with Service Desk for example. If it is something about provider (he lost deposit for example) so I think - not
Ok...I understand the point of view...thanks.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I cannot find at all the FastWayToMillionFree signal and seems to be removed. What happens with the money taken for the subscriptions, considering that the service was interupted?
Is there a way to receive it back?