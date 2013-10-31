FastWayToMillionFree signal removed - rollback locked subscriptions?

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I cannot find at all the FastWayToMillionFree signal and seems to be removed. What happens with the money taken for the subscriptions, considering that the service was interupted?

Is there a way to receive it back? 

 
MetaSky:

I cannot find at all the FastWayToMillionFree signal and seems to be removed. What happens with the money taken for the subscriptions, considering that the service was interupted?

Is there a way to receive it back? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383.

You guys really need to get over it. He's doing the smart thing and trading again. I don't know why people are forcing him on technicalities to keep trading; when what they really want is their money back. 

 

I subscribed to FastWayToMillionFree not FastWayToMillionReborn.

Moderators, do you have any input on this? Failing to provide a service on the period contracted should void the subscription.

 
Ubzen:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383.

You guys really need to get over it. He's doing the smart thing and trading again. I don't know why people are forcing him on technicalities to keep trading; when what they really want is their money back. 

Calculate the BE WR from the Ave Loss:Average Win and compare it against the actual WR . . .  enough said.  Perhaps I should set up my Coin Toss EA as a signal and call it EvenFasterWaytoMillions . . .   
[Deleted]  

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383

 

 

This is the account, name just changed. 

 
MetaSky:

I subscribed to FastWayToMillionFree not FastWayToMillionReborn.

Moderators, do you have any input on this? Failing to provide a service on the period contracted should void the subscription.

Asked before and answered . . . please read the Forum rather than just repeatedly asking questions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773/page22#comment_639417
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
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Can I copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 or vice versa?
 
MetaSky:

I subscribed to FastWayToMillionFree not FastWayToMillionReborn.

Moderators, do you have any input on this? Failing to provide a service on the period contracted should void the subscription.

I don't remember you making a fuss when he changed the name from "FastWayToMillionFree" to "FastWayToMillion". Moderators cannot do anything. This is a metaQuotes matter. The subscribers and provider should be treated fairly. When other providers stop_out in the past, did everyone subscribing get a refund?

 

I am trying to keep me informed as most as possible, if I passed over one thread is because I couldn't easily locate the information I was looking for - neither in the Signal nor in the Forum search.

Is there another way of finding/searching information rather than having to read all the posts?

 

other way - search the forum :

next way - summary threads :

Some members are making those summaries (which are links threads) just to find everything in easy way for themselves (and for the other members).

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As to the signals concerning refunds so - if it is some technical issue related to MQ so - may be yes but it should be confirmed with Service Desk for example. If it is something about provider (he lost deposit for example) so I think - not

 

Ok...I understand the point of view...thanks.

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