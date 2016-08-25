Is there a search button for forum articles?
I must be going blind, because I can't find how to look up a post I was reading a few months ago. Is there an easier way than just scrolling through the hundreds (thousands?) of topics?
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- How can I search for an specific topic on the forum?
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Marco vd Heijden:Thanks, but I found that button, and it doesn't give me what I was searching for. The thread was one I started a few months ago, and it isn't (or at least I can't find it) on the forum anymore. Can I look up all my posts? I can only see the one I posted today.
unclebigpete:
Thanks, but I found that button, and it doesn't give me what I was searching for. The thread was one I started a few months ago, and it isn't (or at least I can't find it) on the forum anymore. Can I look up all my posts? I can only see the one I posted today.
Thanks, but I found that button, and it doesn't give me what I was searching for. The thread was one I started a few months ago, and it isn't (or at least I can't find it) on the forum anymore. Can I look up all my posts? I can only see the one I posted today.
If it does not give you then use other keywords.
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