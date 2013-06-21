Trend line drawing ...

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Hello ...

 In Sierracharts, when you draw a trend line and you press the ctrl button, it makes a perfectly flat horizontal line.

Is there a hotkey for this in MT5 as well?

Thanks. 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
 
marcovth:

Hello ...

 In Sierracharts, when you draw a trend line and you press the ctrl button, it makes a perfectly flat horizontal line.

Is there a hotkey for this in MT5 as well?

Thanks. 

You have to "Draw horizontal line" tool, isn't what you need ?
 
marcovth:

Hello ...

 In Sierracharts, when you draw a trend line and you press the ctrl button, it makes a perfectly flat horizontal line.

Is there a hotkey for this in MT5 as well?

Thanks. 

Drawn the trend line as close to horizontal as you can, select the line,  then grab one of the anchors and hold  Shift and drag the anchor back and forth across the other anchor . . .  this will make the trend line horizontal . . .
 
angevoyageur:
You have to "Draw horizontal line" tool, isn't what you need ?
I only want a line on the right side from where I started to click. If there is an option not the draw the left side, that would be perfect, but I haven't seen it.  
 
RaptorUK:
Drawn the trend line as close to horizontal as you can, select the line,  then grab one of the anchors and hold  Shift and drag the anchor back and forth across the other anchor . . .  this will make the trend line horizontal . . .
This doesn't seems to work with MT5. I can not do it anyway.
 
RaptorUK:
Drawn the trend line as close to horizontal as you can, select the line,  then grab one of the anchors and hold  Shift and drag the anchor back and forth across the other anchor . . .  this will make the trend line horizontal . . .

I have just been trying that. It works, it straightens the line ... until you release the mouse, and the line is off a couple of pixels anyway. 

 It would be nice if the development team could give more options with the "Draw horizontal line" tool .

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
 
marcovth:
I only want a line on the right side from where I started to click. If there is an option not the draw the left side, that would be perfect, but I haven't seen it.  

I understand. I think, the only method to be perfectly horizontal with a trendline is to set the angle to 0° (displayed next to anchor point when you drag it).

 
marcovth:

I have just been trying that. It works, it straightens the line ... until you release the mouse, and the line is off a couple of pixels anyway. 

 It would be nice if the development team could give more options with the "Draw horizontal line" tool .

I will add this request to MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement.
 
marcovth:

I have just been trying that. It works, it straightens the line ... until you release the mouse, and the line is off a couple of pixels anyway. 

 It would be nice if the development team could give more options with the "Draw horizontal line" tool .

You need to practice more . . .  it does work.  Let go of the mouse button before the Shift, not the other way around.
 
RaptorUK:
You need to practice more . . .  it does work.  Let go of the mouse button before the Shift, not the other way around.
Ok, it works. A little weird as manipulation to do.
 
angevoyageur:
Ok, it works. A little weird as manipulation to do.
Yep,  I grant you, it is a little strange,  shift also works with dragging of other anchors and constraining their movement.  
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