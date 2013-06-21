Trend line drawing ...
Hello ...
In Sierracharts, when you draw a trend line and you press the ctrl button, it makes a perfectly flat horizontal line.
Is there a hotkey for this in MT5 as well?
Thanks.
Hello ...
In Sierracharts, when you draw a trend line and you press the ctrl button, it makes a perfectly flat horizontal line.
Is there a hotkey for this in MT5 as well?
Thanks.
You have to "Draw horizontal line" tool, isn't what you need ?
Drawn the trend line as close to horizontal as you can, select the line, then grab one of the anchors and hold Shift and drag the anchor back and forth across the other anchor . . . this will make the trend line horizontal . . .
Drawn the trend line as close to horizontal as you can, select the line, then grab one of the anchors and hold Shift and drag the anchor back and forth across the other anchor . . . this will make the trend line horizontal . . .
I have just been trying that. It works, it straightens the line ... until you release the mouse, and the line is off a couple of pixels anyway.
It would be nice if the development team could give more options with the "Draw horizontal line" tool .
- www.mql5.com
I only want a line on the right side from where I started to click. If there is an option not the draw the left side, that would be perfect, but I haven't seen it.
I understand. I think, the only method to be perfectly horizontal with a trendline is to set the angle to 0° (displayed next to anchor point when you drag it).
I have just been trying that. It works, it straightens the line ... until you release the mouse, and the line is off a couple of pixels anyway.
It would be nice if the development team could give more options with the "Draw horizontal line" tool .
I have just been trying that. It works, it straightens the line ... until you release the mouse, and the line is off a couple of pixels anyway.
It would be nice if the development team could give more options with the "Draw horizontal line" tool .
You need to practice more . . . it does work. Let go of the mouse button before the Shift, not the other way around.
Ok, it works. A little weird as manipulation to do.
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Hello ...
In Sierracharts, when you draw a trend line and you press the ctrl button, it makes a perfectly flat horizontal line.
Is there a hotkey for this in MT5 as well?
Thanks.